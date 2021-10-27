MAHOMET — Stan Bergman carries high expectations for his high school volleyball athletes.
Expectations that resulted in Centennial’s Class 3A third-place finish in 2012, St. Thomas More’s Class 2A state championship in 2017 and the Sabers’ 2A third-place effort in 2018.
So just because his third-seeded Mahomet-Seymour squad dispatched fifth-seeded Centennial 25-15, 25-12 in Tuesday’s Class 3A M-S Regional semifinal didn’t mean Bergman would overflow with praise.
“I thought defensively we could’ve played a little bit better. Serve-receive we could’ve done a little bit better,” Bergman said. “I thought we would come out with a little more connection. But maybe it’s just the atmosphere. Maybe it’s just the postseason. There could be a lot of factors that go along with it.
“They just didn’t seem quite into it, like what I’ve seen the past three, four, five matches.”
Bergman’s concerns didn’t prevent the Bulldogs (31-5) from claiming their 19th consecutive victory and handing the Chargers (12-23) an unceremonious postseason exit.
“Being back in postseason, it’s wonderful,” said Bergman, referencing the lack of IHSA volleyball playoff brackets last school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It just makes it feel normal again.”
M-S sophomore outside hitter Avery Allen made herself a regular presence in the Bulldogs’ hitting results Tuesday.
Allen finished with 12 kills as M-S also garnered key offensive contributions from junior Grace Rodebaugh (four kills) and seniors Sophie Zerrouki (three kills) and Haylie Orton (three kills).
“She’s got some sassiness to her,” Bergman said of Allen. “Mix that with some good athleticism and you’ve got a good leader.”
Though Bergman wasn’t 100 percent satisfied with his team’s defense, athletes like Zerrouki (three blocks), junior Chloe Pruitt (one block) and freshman Talia Francom (one block) provided a net-front presence that Bergman said will be important in Thursday’s regional final as well.
“It’s going to be a necessity,” Bergman said. “They know what to expect. ... We’ve got to get out and do what we’re supposed to be doing.”
Centennial’s only consistent offensive threat Tuesday was junior Madisyn Schrad, who booked four kills to go with two kills apiece from junior Riley McJunkin and sophomore Riley Ries.
“I was so glad with the decision to put (Schrad) in,” Chargers coach Jordan Jones said. “She throughout the entire season has been someone we can go to, and I know that she will put one of the most aggressive balls down.”
Centennial stayed close with M-S in the first set before the Bulldogs won 12 of the final 15 points to put the Chargers behind the 8-ball. Jones’ crew never really got on track in the second set, either, as a 12-6 disadvantage eventually snowballed into a 20-9 deficit.
“It was just hard for us to pull out of it once (M-S) got a few points in,” Jones said. “We did a good job of it in the first set, but I think we got in our heads a little bit and shut down in that second set.”
Jones couldn’t hold back a few tears upon exiting the visiting locker room inside the Bulldogs’ gymnasium — understandable given her roster includes seven seniors.
“I’ve had these girls since they were freshmen,” said Jones, a former Chargers athlete herself. “Kind of just put myself in their shoes. I remember my regional game, playing our hearts out, and my senior year we lost to Central. But I have a bond really close with these girls.”
Bergman’s club must prepare for a familiar opponent in Thursday’s 6 p.m. title showdown. Second-seeded Normal U-High (25-8) handed M-S its most recent loss, a three-set outcome all the way back on Sept. 16.
“Knowing what (the Pioneers) are bringing to the table (helps). However, it’s Normal U-High,” said Bergman, pointing to a program history that includes a Class 3A third-place finish in 2017 and a 3A fourth-place result in 2019. “That brings its own complications for us. But we saw them six, seven weeks ago.”
Will facing the Pioneers push the Bulldogs to improve in those areas Bergman expressed concern for following Tuesday’s win?
“I hope it does,” Bergman said, “or else it could be an early evening.”
Tigers’ season comes to end. Eighth-seeded Urbana dropped a 25-7, 25-10 decision to second-seeded Normal U-High in Tuesday’s first Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional semifinal.
“That was a really good program,” Tigers coach Anne Picklesimer said of the Pioneers. “We knew coming in it was going to be tough against the number two seed, especially because they defeated a lot of teams in our conference.”
Despite the lopsided outcome, Urbana (7-20) saw its three active seniors provide just a bit more of themselves to the school’s volleyball program.
Rowen Grison-Sullivan posted eight digs, and both Bienvenue Lugano and Ziniera Edwards added one kill. Those figures paired with sophomore Sammi Christman’s two kills and three digs, sophomore Nora Davenport’s nine digs and sophomore Lorelie Yau’s five digs and three assists.
“It’s going to be tough watching these seniors leave,” Picklesimer said. “They’re the faces of Urbana volleyball. Even (injured senior Rylie Russell), it would’ve been really easy for her to kind of peace out after she got hurt. But she comes to everything.”
Normal U-High’s contingent of big hitters — primarily senior Chloe Clayton, junior Lily Barry and sophomore Rachel Ogunleye — was powered by prime sets from junior Caroline Leak and freshman Lola Clayton. It’s something Pioneers coach Mike Bolhuis hopes can carry over into Thursday’s match.
“It’s postseason, so you’ve got to expect everybody’s playing their best volleyball at this point,” Bolhuis said. “We’ve always just had that target on our back.”