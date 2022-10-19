Four local high school football teams remain ranked in the pre-Week 9 Associated Press poll, which was released Wednesday. Three others are receiving votes as well, though they're not within a top 10.
Below is the complete AP poll for this week, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (8)
|(8-0)
|98
|1
|2. Lincoln-Way East (2)
|(8-0)
|91
|2
|3. York
|(8-0)
|81
|3
|4. Glenbard West
|(7-1)
|68
|4
|5. Gurnee Warren
|(7-1)
|45
|5
|6. Maine South
|(6-2)
|43
|7
|7. O'Fallon
|(7-1)
|39
|6
|8. Plainfield North
|(8-0)
|26
|NR
|9. Chicago (Marist)
|(5-3)
|20
|NR
|10. South Elgin
|(8-0)
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 9, Glenbrook South 7, Palatine 5, Naperville Central 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (10)
|(8-0)
|100
|1
|2. Hersey
|(8-0)
|84
|2
|3. Prospect
|(7-1)
|73
|3
|4. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(6-2)
|67
|T4
|5. St. Charles North
|(7-1)
|62
|T4
|6. Pekin
|(8-0)
|45
|6
|7. Wheaton North
|(7-1)
|40
|7
|8. Jacobs
|(7-1)
|31
|8
|9. Lake Zurich
|(7-1)
|18
|10
|(tie) Batavia
|(6-2)
|18
|9
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 5, Moline 5, Yorkville 2.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (9)
|(6-2)
|97
|1
|2. Chicago (Simeon) (1)
|(8-0)
|89
|2
|3. Lemont
|(8-0)
|81
|3
|4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
|(7-1)
|69
|4
|5. Crete-Monee
|(6-2)
|61
|5
|6. Wauconda
|(8-0)
|49
|6
|7. Normal West
|(7-1)
|38
|8
|8. Niles Notre Dame
|(6-2)
|30
|9
|9. Chicago (St. Ignatius)
|(6-2)
|12
|NR
|10. Belvidere North
|(7-1)
|10
|7
Others receiving votes: Grayslake North 5, Chatham Glenwood 5, Centennial 2, Antioch 1, Kenwood 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kankakee (8)
|(7-1)
|98
|1
|2. Sycamore (2)
|(8-0)
|90
|2
|3. Mahomet-Seymour
|(8-0)
|80
|3
|4. Morris
|(7-1)
|67
|6
|5. Highland
|(7-1)
|51
|8
|6. Chicago (Morgan Park)
|(7-1)
|48
|5
|7. Peoria
|(7-1)
|46
|4
|8. Rockford Boylan
|(7-1)
|36
|9
|9. Sterling
|(6-2)
|19
|7
|10. LaGrange Park (Nazareth)
|(4-4)
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Rochelle 4, Providence 3, Glenbard South 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (8)
|(8-0)
|96
|1
|2. Richmond-Burton (1)
|(8-0)
|90
|2
|3. St. Francis (1)
|(8-0)
|83
|3
|4. Rochester
|(7-1)
|65
|4
|5. Joliet Catholic
|(6-2)
|64
|5
|6. Stillman Valley
|(8-0)
|52
|6
|7. Carterville
|(8-0)
|39
|7
|8. Wheaton Academy
|(7-1)
|26
|9
|9. Macomb
|(8-0)
|25
|8
|10. Genoa-Kingston
|(6-2)
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Columbia 3, Breese Central 2, Chicago (Phillips) 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. IC Catholic (8)
|(7-1)
|107
|1
|2. Reed-Custer (3)
|(8-0)
|100
|2
|3. Princeton
|(8-0)
|87
|3
|4. Byron
|(7-1)
|70
|4
|5. Prairie Central
|(8-0)
|68
|5
|6. Mt. Carmel
|(8-0)
|55
|6
|7. Williamsville
|(7-1)
|49
|7
|8. Seneca
|(8-0)
|33
|8
|9. Unity
|(7-1)
|24
|9
|10. Benton
|(7-1)
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Eureka 1, Durand-Pecatonica 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. St. Teresa (11)
|(8-0)
|110
|1
|2. Maroa-Forsyth
|(8-0)
|99
|2
|3. Wilmington
|(7-1)
|83
|5
|4. Bismarck-Henning
|(8-0)
|81
|3
|5. Rockridge
|(7-1)
|62
|6
|6. Tri-Valley
|(7-1)
|57
|7
|7. Johnston City
|(8-0)
|37
|9
|8. Pana
|(7-1)
|31
|NR
|9. North-Mac
|(7-1)
|20
|4
|10. Nashville
|(6-2)
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Carmi White County 4, Knoxville 3, Farmington 2, Mercer County 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (10)
|(8-0)
|109
|1
|2. Ridgeview (1)
|(8-0)
|100
|2
|3. Hope Academy
|(8-0)
|84
|4
|4. Camp Point Central
|(8-0)
|74
|3
|5. Athens
|(7-1)
|59
|6
|6. Fulton
|(6-2)
|49
|7
|7. Shelbyville
|(7-1)
|36
|5
|8. Ottawa Marquette
|(7-1)
|33
|9
|9. Greenfield-Northwestern
|(8-0)
|31
|8
|10. Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield
|(7-1)
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Iroquois West 3, Carrollton 3, Tuscola 2, St. Bede 2, Red Hill 1.
|———