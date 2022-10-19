Four local high school football teams remain ranked in the pre-Week 9 Associated Press poll, which was released Wednesday. Three others are receiving votes as well, though they're not within a top 10.

Below is the complete AP poll for this week, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (8)(8-0)981
2. Lincoln-Way East (2)(8-0)912
3. York(8-0)813
4. Glenbard West(7-1)684
5. Gurnee Warren(7-1)455
6. Maine South(6-2)437
7. O'Fallon(7-1)396
8. Plainfield North(8-0)26NR
9. Chicago (Marist)(5-3)20NR
10. South Elgin(8-0)1310

Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 9, Glenbrook South 7, Palatine 5, Naperville Central 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (10)(8-0)1001
2. Hersey(8-0)842
3. Prospect(7-1)733
4. Chicago (St. Rita)(6-2)67T4
5. St. Charles North(7-1)62T4
6. Pekin(8-0)456
7. Wheaton North(7-1)407
8. Jacobs(7-1)318
9. Lake Zurich(7-1)1810
(tie) Batavia(6-2)189

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 5, Moline 5, Yorkville 2.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (9)(6-2)971
2. Chicago (Simeon) (1)(8-0)892
3. Lemont(8-0)813
4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge(7-1)694
5. Crete-Monee(6-2)615
6. Wauconda(8-0)496
7. Normal West(7-1)388
8. Niles Notre Dame(6-2)309
9. Chicago (St. Ignatius)(6-2)12NR
10. Belvidere North(7-1)107

Others receiving votes: Grayslake North 5, Chatham Glenwood 5, Centennial 2, Antioch 1, Kenwood 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Kankakee (8)(7-1)981
2. Sycamore (2)(8-0)902
3. Mahomet-Seymour(8-0)803
4. Morris(7-1)676
5. Highland(7-1)518
6. Chicago (Morgan Park)(7-1)485
7. Peoria(7-1)464
8. Rockford Boylan(7-1)369
9. Sterling(6-2)197
10. LaGrange Park (Nazareth)(4-4)7NR

Others receiving votes: Rochelle 4, Providence 3, Glenbard South 1.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (8)(8-0)961
2. Richmond-Burton (1)(8-0)902
3. St. Francis (1)(8-0)833
4. Rochester(7-1)654
5. Joliet Catholic(6-2)645
6. Stillman Valley(8-0)526
7. Carterville(8-0)397
8. Wheaton Academy(7-1)269
9. Macomb(8-0)258
10. Genoa-Kingston(6-2)4NR

Others receiving votes: Columbia 3, Breese Central 2, Chicago (Phillips) 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. IC Catholic (8)(7-1)1071
2. Reed-Custer (3)(8-0)1002
3. Princeton(8-0)873
4. Byron(7-1)704
5. Prairie Central(8-0)685
6. Mt. Carmel(8-0)556
7. Williamsville(7-1)497
8. Seneca(8-0)338
9. Unity(7-1)249
10. Benton(7-1)10NR

Others receiving votes: Eureka 1, Durand-Pecatonica 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. St. Teresa (11)(8-0)1101
2. Maroa-Forsyth(8-0)992
3. Wilmington(7-1)835
4. Bismarck-Henning(8-0)813
5. Rockridge(7-1)626
6. Tri-Valley(7-1)577
7. Johnston City(8-0)379
8. Pana(7-1)31NR
9. North-Mac(7-1)204
10. Nashville(6-2)1510

Others receiving votes: Carmi White County 4, Knoxville 3, Farmington 2, Mercer County 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (10)(8-0)1091
2. Ridgeview (1)(8-0)1002
3. Hope Academy(8-0)844
4. Camp Point Central(8-0)743
5. Athens(7-1)596
6. Fulton(6-2)497
7. Shelbyville(7-1)365
8. Ottawa Marquette(7-1)339
9. Greenfield-Northwestern(8-0)318
10. Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield(7-1)19NR

Others receiving votes: Iroquois West 3, Carrollton 3, Tuscola 2, St. Bede 2, Red Hill 1.

