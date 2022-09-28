MAHOMET — Dave Sebestik admits “I really didn’t know what I had” when his Mahomet-Seymour boys’ golf team began its 2022 season.
On a basic level, it’s now clear he’s coaching a strong Bulldogs roster. Diving a little deeper, however, there must be some days during which Sebestik still isn’t sure exactly what he’ll get from his athletes.
That’s because M-S’ starting six displays such balance that it’s impossible to be 100 percent confident which four scores will constitute the Bulldogs’ final total in any given round.
“Our one real strength this year has been our depth,” Sebestik said prior to Monday’s team practice at Lake of the Woods Golf Course, fewer than 48 hours before Wednesday’s Class 2A Danville Regional at Turtle Run Golf Club.
“We don’t really have anybody who’s averaging 72, 73 every round,” Sebestik continued. “We’ve got a lot of kids that can shoot 77 on any given day. We might not do it every day, but we’ve definitely scored our sixth man quite a bit this year. Our (number) one man has scored in every single event, but he hasn’t been the low man every event.”
That number one man is sophomore Reis Claybrooke, a reigning News-Gazette All-Area boys’ golf second-team selection. He’s led or co-led M-S in nine of its 14 varsity rounds this season and, as Sebestik noted, has generated a top-four score in each of those rounds.
“I expected us to pick up from where we left off last year, but I didn’t think we were going to be this good,” Claybrooke said. “So it’s a surprise, but I’m glad we are.”
The quintet of senior Blake Harvey, juniors Leif Olson and Parker Clements, sophomore Jacob Schoudel and freshman Kelton Hennesy rounds out the top six.
In what order is anyone’s guess any given day.
Hennesy has led the team in three events and been a top-four scorer in 11 contests.
Harvey paced the Bulldogs in an 18-hole tournament at Turtle Run earlier this month, during which M-S logged a season-low team total of 307. He’s been a top-four performer on eight occasions overall.
Prep golf newcomer Olson earned the Apollo Conference tournament’s individual title last week with an 18-hole 75 at Mattoon County Club, keying the Bulldogs to the team crown with a 321 total. Olson boasts 10 top-four finishes of his own.
Clements and Schoudel have placed inside M-S’ top four during seven events apiece.
“We have a lot of depth within our varsity. It feels good, too, because if you have a bad round you know someone else is going to step up,” said Harvey, the Bulldogs’ lone senior. “I definitely feel like I’m a leader, but at the same time, the underclassmen ... set their roles, too.”
This sort of success wasn’t guaranteed for the Bulldogs, given how their starting lineup has changed from last year.
Graduated are the likes of sectional qualifier Erik Christianson and regional competitors Zach Courson and Brian Coyne. No longer with the program is John Schlenker, a sectional qualifier last season as a sophomore.
So how has Sebestik managed to find a varsity combination that can challenge for tournament titles?
“They ask me ... ‘Who are we playing with, and what number am I playing on the team?’ And the answer is always, ‘It doesn’t really matter,’” Sebestik said. “We take the top-four scores, and we add them up. And whether the sixth man is the low person or the (number) one person, it doesn’t really matter.”
Harvey said he’s impressed with improvements shown by Hennesy and Clements in particular.
“Practice rounds, coming out every single day, going to Kelton’s (garage) simulator to hit,” Harvey said, “just the little stuff does it for us.”
Sebestik describes Claybrooke as the Bulldog who “has probably put in the most work of anybody” when it comes to golf. In that vein, Claybrooke doesn’t make Harvey shoulder the entire burden of being a team leader.
“I kind of had to because ... we’re pretty young. So I had to step up,” Claybrooke said. “We’ve got to try and make it pretty far, so Blake goes out with a pretty good senior year.”
Last year’s Class 2A regional tournament resulted in mixed feelings for Sebestik and his athletes.
The Bulldogs’ 320 team score — the exact mark they had hoped to shoot — was only good for fourth place overall. It left them four strokes shy of sectional advancement as a unit.
That said, M-S managed to send four individuals to the following week’s sectional via their scores — Claybrooke, Harvey, Christianson and Schlenker.
“It motivates us a lot, because we know we can (advance as a team),” Claybrooke said. “We shot a pretty good score last year, and I think if we do the same thing this year, we can get it done.”
Opponents like Bloomington, Champaign Central, Normal U-High and Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda project as the Bulldogs’ biggest challengers.
Working in M-S’ favor is that aforementioned 307 total the squad produced at Turtle Run earlier this season. Harvey said he carded a 75 during a practice round at the course last weekend, and Claybrooke called the layout “really getable.”
“We’re trying to shoot sub-315 whenever we get out,” Sebestik said. “Anybody can shoot at 75 or a 95, so we’ll see how we do. But I like our chances at that venue, and our expectation is to make it out as a team and try to go a little further than last year.”