WATSEKA — The St. Thomas More girls’ golf program securing its fifth regional championship in as many years. Watseka senior Natalie Schroeder navigating her home course to the tune of a medalist performance.
While both were noteworthy efforts at Wednesday’s Class 1A Watseka Regional, neither was a major surprise.
Troy Gagne’s Mahomet-Seymour girls placing second of eight to earn a team position at next week’s sectional? That wasn’t quite as predictable. But it’s exactly what happened at Shewami Country Club, where the Bulldogs compiled a 397 total to hold off the host Warriors at 404. Both finished behind the Sabers’ 368 output.
M-S utilized one junior and five sophomores to secure its spot in the Oct. 15 Class 1A Rochester Sectional at The Rail Golf Course in Sherman. Sophomore Kayla McKinney’s 87 and sophomore Ainsley Winters’ 92 rated fourth and sixth overall, respectively, at Shewami to pace the Bulldogs.
M-S’s success as a unit comes just one year after the Bulldogs carded a 440 at the previous season’s regional and took sixth of eight squads. Winters was the lone team member to move on from that year’s showcase.
This time around, Winters is being joined by McKinney, sophomore Maddy Clark (106), junior Gaby Davis (112), sophomore Emma Dallas (113) and sophomore Reghan Shelmadine (146).
Coach Alan Dodds’ STM outfit is much more familiar with the result it put together Wednesday.
The Sabers now have captured a regional trophy in each of Dodds’ three campaigns at the helm.
“It means a lot,” the STM coach said. “I was especially happy for our seniors. Tessa Tomaso and Mia Kirby have been with the program for four years, so they’ve had a hand in four regional championships. Very few girls in the state of Illinois get to go through four years of high school and win four regional championships.”
Kirby was STM’s leading scorer at this event via an individual runner-up 85 and was closely followed by junior Brooke Erhard’s third-place 86. Tomaso added a 93, and senior Reese Hogan — while not a four-year team member — contributed a career-low 104.
“We’ve got a pretty experienced group within our top three,” Dodds said. “When (assistant coach) Kim (Zahrn) and I talked to them beforehand, we just said point blank, ‘We’re not ready to end the season and we don’t think you’re ready to end the season.’”
The Sabers’ run will have to conclude at next week’s sectional, as state tournaments have been canceled this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. STM placed inside Class 1A’s top five each of the last three years.
“Even though there is no state this year,” Dodds said, “we’re just very, very happy right now to be bringing home a regional plaque.”
Schroeder, meanwhile, left no doubt Shewami is her turf by producing a 6-over 77 to top the field by 8 strokes. She birdied two holes and parred 10 more.
“It is also nice that I was able to shoot my best 18-hole score when it really mattered,” Schroeder said. “Shooting my best round at the regionals really gave me confidence and showed me what I’m capable of.”
Other area individuals qualifying for sectional play out of this regional were Iroquois West sophomore Adelynn Scharp (fifth, 89), Armstrong-Potomac senior Anna Duden (eighth, 96) and IW junior McKinley Tilstra (ninth, 97). Fisher’s Isabella Smith-Fawver was the first one out despite placing 10th after carding a 100.
IW rated fourth in the team hunt at 431, Milford took fifth at 475, LeRoy finished sixth at 477 and Blue Ridge went home in seventh at 480.
Long tops event field. Ashley Long opened Wednesday’s Class 1A Charleston Regional with a pair of pars. It turned out to be an apt tone-setter.
The Monticello senior wound up with nine pars and three birdies at Charleston Country Club en route to a 5-over 77, giving her medalist status by 2 strokes and a spot in next week’s sectional tournament.
“I worked hard going into my senior season,” Long said, “so winning the regional was very rewarding.”
The Sages narrowly missed team qualification for the Oct. 15 Class 1A Rochester Regional, hosted by The Rail Golf Course in Sherman, as they turned in a 398 score that left them 6 strokes behind runner-up Paris for the final team berth.
Sophomore Amelia Patterson, however, will join Long at the sectional after carding a 105 to tie for 11th — the final individual advancement slot.
“I’ve played with many of these girls for years now,” Long said, “and they are all strong players, so I am expecting to have great competition at the sectional. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Tuscola also will send two athletes to the sectional stage. Sophomore Marley Good acquired a share of seventh place with an 100 to move on, while sophomore Makenna Fiscus matched Patterson at 105 for her own sectional bid. Tuscola took fourth in the 12-team field with a 438, Sullivan ranked ninth at 477 and Villa Grove/Heritage settled for 10th with a 491.
Maroons senior advances. Champaign Central’s Kathryn Currey will conclude her prep career on a familiar course next week.
The senior fired an 89 at Wednesday’s Class 2A Decatur Regional, hosted by Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, to snag the tournament’s fourth and final sectional qualifying spot.
Currey landed in eighth place overall, 12 strokes behind the individual victor, and will compete at next Tuesday’s Class 2A Centennial Sectional on Savoy’s U of I Course.
The Maroons ranked fifth of eight teams in the regional with a 379 total. Cassie To’s 92 and Mira Chopra’s 95 were Central’s second and third scores.
Hawks ousted. Prairie Central’s season ended at Wednesday’s Class 1A Pontiac Regional, hosted by Pontiac Elks Golf Course. The Hawks took ninth of 13 clubs with a 412 cumulative score that was paced by Kenna Skaggs, who placed 23rd with a 97.