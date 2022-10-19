URBANA — Nick Tjahjadi and his Mahomet-Seymour boys’ soccer teammates didn’t want their 2022 season to end in Tuesday’s Class 2A Urbana Regional semifinal against Centennial.
The senior midfielder and his fellow Bulldogs also didn’t want all of their hard work to be for naught during a chilly, breezy night on the McKinley Field turf.
“It’s just the seniors knowing it could be our last game,” Tjahjadi said. “We put everything out on the field.”
Tjahjadi made his impact felt without reaching the scoresheet during 80 minutes of regulation play.
And then he found a way to significantly affect the final score during the first of two 10-minute overtime periods.
A Tjahjadi free kick from about 30 yards out rattled around in the Centennial box before sophomore Ian Dobrucki eventually flicked it over the head of junior keeper Tresody Ondongo with four minutes elapsed in extra time.
The marker snapped a 1-all tie and held as the match-winner, with the fourth-seeded Bulldogs claiming a 2-1 triumph over the fifth-seeded Chargers that advanced M-S to Friday’s 5 p.m. regional final against the host Tigers.
“Our mentality — we kept our heads, and we battled for 100 minutes,” Tjahjadi said. “I saw Carson (Reed) put his hands up (in the box). I could play the ball in, and he did the rest. I don’t know if he finished it.”
That ultimately didn’t matter for the Bulldogs (18-5-2), who defeated the Chargers (8-7-4) for the second time this year and are on a five-match win streak overall.
M-S coach Jeremy Davis acknowledged first thing in his post-match speech Tuesday that his midfield — Tjahjadi, Reed, senior Mitchell McAnally and junior Mikiah Jones — was a big reason for this latest success.
“Those four are really doing a good job of having clear roles and playing well around each other,” Davis said. “It took a little bit longer than I’d like, but I thought the (Normal) Community game along with this was probably one of their better both defensive and offensive performances.”
Chargers coach Jim Meissen also saw the Bulldogs’ midfield leaving a big impression on this match.
“Their midfield is talented,” he said. “We just have to make sure we close them down and not give too much. The rest of it ... was able to be taken care of.”
During the regulation 80 minutes, each side settled for a single penalty kick conversion despite creating several more offensive chances along the way.
M-S struck first, when Centennial was whistled for a hand ball in the box during the 17th minute. Junior Isaac Warren took the penalty kick and beat Ondongo low to the netminder’s left for a 1-0 advantage.
But Ondongo was impenetrable for much of the night, recording 14 stops as the Bulldogs’ steady midfield allowed for more consistent offensive pressure.
“He played his freshman year, didn’t play last year, came back and was like a foot taller,” Meissen said. “He’s fantastic, exceptionally skilled.”
The Chargers replied to Warren’s tally barely five minutes later, when junior Victor Fernandez was taken down from behind in the box.
Fernandez wired a high, hard shot on the ensuing penalty kick, leaving M-S senior keeper Zackery Beyer looking on as the ball hit the twine to his left for the 1-1 tie.
Just like Ondongo, though, Beyer mostly was solid as a rock. Beyer compiled eight saves, including an especially meaningful one with about 18 minutes remaining in regulation.
Centennial sophomore Tyler Luchinski — who later created a Bulldogs yellow card with his ball-possession abilities — played good enough keep-away with the ball to be tackled in the box and draw a penalty kick.
Beyer was tasked with stopping Fernandez in a close-range, 1-on-1 situation as a result. And Beyer did just that, lunging to his left and soaking up the ball to keep the match knotted at 1.
“Zack had a couple big saves. ... I think he’s the best in the area,” Davis said. “We’re going to need him. Urbana’s a great team.”
Centennial’s roster this season largely was filled with underclassmen. Meissen and his staff will bid farewell to five seniors later this school year.
“Couple winning seasons in a row predominantly playing sophomores,” Meissen said. “They’re going to be really good the next couple years — really good.”
Tjahjadi is one of nine seniors on Davis’ bench. And if those nine individuals want to keep their high school soccer careers going past this week, they’ll need to avenge a 1-0 loss to Urbana on Sept. 26 when the Bulldogs and top-seeded Tigers meet again Friday.
“We’ve got to press them. They had their way with us,” Tjahjadi said. “It’ll be a good matchup.”
Urbana 8, Rantoul 1. The top-seeded Tigers defended their home turf at McKinley Field, winning the first of Tuesday’s two Class 2A regional semifinals by overwhelming the eighth-seeded Eagles.
Junior Kevin Perez-Briseno finished with a hat trick and assisted on two other goals for Urbana (15-3-2), which will battle fourth-seeded Mahomet-Seymour in Friday’s 5 p.m. regional championship match back at McKinley.
Seniors William Arana, Jack Lusakembi and Ethan Kooper, junior Omar Ibarra and sophomore Matthew Bodony each added one goal for the Tigers versus Rantoul (5-12-1), and the goaltender pairing of senior Tyler Marcum and junior Henry Burrus combined for eight saves.
Class 2A Bloomington Regional
Champaign Central 7, Lincoln 0. Cooper Carson was an unstoppable force for the third-seeded Maroons during Tuesday’s semifinal against the sixth-seeded Railsplitters, with the senior scoring four goals during a lopsided victory.
Junior Matthew Winterbottom produced two goals and three assists for Central (19-2-2), which is on a three-match win streak overall.
Junior Aaron Poetzel rounded out the scoring, junior Diego Zarco chipped in one assist and senior Gabe Seeber logged the clean sheet at keeper for the Maroons, who qualified for Saturday’s 7 p.m. regional final against second-seeded Normal West (18-4-2). The Wildcats defeated Central 1-0 on Oct. 6 in a Big 12 Conference bout.