Both the Mahomet-Seymour and Ridgeview girls' basketball teams lost in super-sectional action Monday night, leaving each one win shy of the state tournament.
Coach Garret Risley's Bulldogs dropped a 53-48 decision to Civic Memorial in the Class 3A Highland Super-Sectional.
M-S (30-5) trailed 26-13 at halftime but cut its deficit to four points multiple times after intermission. The Eagles (32-4) refused to let the Bulldogs get any closer, though, repeatedly improving their edge to eight or nine points as time ticked off the clock.
This marked the first-ever super-sectional appearance for M-S as the club was led by a cast of seniors and juniors, including 12th-graders Cayla Koerner, Nichole Taylor and Ivie Juarez and 11th-graders Savannah Orgeron, Durbin Thomas and Abigail Bunting.
Coach Scot Ghere's Mustangs were clipped by Serena 46-34 in the Class 1A Serena Super-Sectional. Ridgeview (25-9) experienced a very similar struggle to M-S in that the Mustangs trailed the Huskers (33-2) by double digits at halftime, 24-12.
The difference was Ridgeview didn't immediately chip away at its deficit, still behind 35-23 through three quarters. But the Mustangs' offense came to life in the last eight minutes as they scored the period's first seven points.
Serena withstood the barrage, though and prevented Ridgeview from making its first state semifinals appearance since 2011. This group of Mustangs was led by seniors Peyton Rinkenberger, Morgan Donaldson, Delanie Wissmiller and Kendra Erwin, juniors Brinley Stevens, Annalyn Harper and Celbee Johnson and sophomore Mackenzie Wesson.