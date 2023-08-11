Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
MAHOMET — It would be understandable for a team that hasn’t lost a regular-season game since 2020 to feel the heat.
Mahomet-Seymour football coach Jon Adkins is trying to keep the Bulldogs from feeling that pressure, though, even with M-S checking in at No. 2 in The News-Gazette’s preseason Top 10 poll this season.
“That’s exactly what we started Monday morning with, is you have no pressure,” said Adkins, beginning his fifth season in charge of the Bulldogs. “There should be no fear for you to try to live up to not losing a regular-season game. This is a new year. This is a new team. It’s a new group of kids. Play with joy and free and relaxed and the weight off of your shoulders.”
A strong class of 2022 helped the Bulldogs to their second consecutive 11-0 start last season before the Bulldogs bowed out to Morris in the Class 5A quarterfinals. That campaign followed an 11-1 campaign in 2021 that ended with a road loss to Morton in the 5A quarterfinals.
All-Apollo Conference first-team quarterback Wyatt Bohm — now in his freshman season at Iowa State — is gone after throwing for 2,444 yards and 32 touchdowns last season. All-conference first-team wideouts Quenton Rogers and Valient Walsh are gone, as well, after combining for 1,649 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns, with Rogers at Eastern Illinois and Walsh at Illinois State.
So too are all-conference first-team offensive lineman Marshall Bachar and Mikane Didier.
And a host of seniors departed after earning all-conference first-team defensive honors: Mateo Casillas, Nick Golden, Brennan Houser, Ben Wagner, Braden Houchin and Ben Schweighart.
Not that the Bulldogs don’t have plenty of familiar faces — and talent — back in the mix.
“Everyone’s been contributing, doing their part and exceeding what everyone thought we would do,” M-S senior defensive back Donovan Lewis said. “I’m already thinking that we’re going to be a lot better than everyone thinks.”
Fourteen players ranging from sophomores to seniors are part of the Bulldogs’ leadership council.
It’s a player-led team that follows the mantra “family strong” every season. Unique every season is the team’s hashtag, which Adkins lets the players decide on. It was #BuildTheHouse two years ago and #PaymentIsDue last season.
This year, #ProtectTheHouse is the team’s rallying cry.
“We’ve kind of built this legacy the past two years of being 11-1, and it’s kind of our job now to keep it going and kind of like protect it,” junior Luke Dyer said. “And I think we’re going to do that this year.”
Just as Bohm took the starting quarterback job before his junior season, Dyer is looking to make his mark on the program with two years of eligibility remaining. He’ll have a veteran running back in senior Luke Johnson he can rely on, but Dyer has been up at the varsity level since his freshman season and took that time to learn as much as possible from Bohm.
“Just kind of seeing like the week-to-week stuff, how he deals with practice and how much it takes, especially when we get into the season,” Dyer said. “Obviously, it was fun to watch him play on the field, but I think I got more from seeing how focused he was during the week at practice.”
Senior defensive backs Lewis and Colton Crowley have been trying to make his life difficult at practice.
“Luke is very smart, so I feel like it’s running the right plays and running them correctly,” Crowley said, “especially with Trey (Peters) and Braden (Pagel) as the personnel, I feel like we get better with those two.”
That duo — along with four-year starter Jack Gallier and Champaign Central transfer Brock Vandeveer — will help anchor a defense that held opponents to an average of roughly 16 points per game last season.
That side of the ball has had lots of fun in recent memory, from adopting a crow call after making big plays and designing a throne for players to sit on after creating turnovers.
“We’ve been really physical,” Lewis said. “I think our defense last year, I’m sure you guys saw we hit pretty hard, but this year, our practices have been a lot more physical and just more at it.”
It remains to be determined if the crow calls or turnover throne make return appearances this season. A Miami Hurricanes-esque turnover chain is said to be in the works.
Those bells and whistles, however, won’t come until after the Bulldogs earn their jerseys at the program’s annual ‘Earn Your Jersey Day’ on Saturday after practice.
“The community comes out and watches and kind of encourages the boys to finish that earn your jersey,” Adkins said. “It just adds to our family atmosphere and helping one another get through tough times and adversity. Everybody finishes it and then they feel proud wearing that jersey around the school.”
That leads into the Bulldogs’ season opener on the road at Morton on Aug. 25. Mahomet-Seymour beat Morton 51-14 to open the 2022 season at Frank Dutton Field in Mahomet.
Two nonconference games follow — at home against Highland on Sept. 1 and at Quincy Notre Dame on Sept. 8 — before the Bulldogs get into Apollo Conference play at Charleston on Sept. 15.
“Morton’s a great high school program,” Adkins said. “QND is a well-established program. We’re bringing in Highland this year, who was awesome last year and Jimmy (Warnecke) does a great job. I got a chance to know him really well from my days at Jerseyville.”
Nonconference opponent Quincy — a Class 6A playoff qualifier a year ago — will host Mahomet-Seymour in the regular-season finale on Oct. 20 after the five-game Apollo slate ends.
“That’s exactly where we want to take our program to the next level, to the next step and get our kids prepared and ready to go for a Morris-type game,” Adkins said. “We need to be more prepared for those round-three games, and so that’s kind of why we did that with the scheduling.”
Expectations should still be high for the Bulldogs when that game kicks off in late October, whether their record is unblemished or not.
“I’m excited for our kids, man,” Adkins said. “It’s a great group of kids. Our leadership has been fantastic. When you lose that many seniors that we lost from last year, to be able to have the leadership that we’ve had this offseason in the summer and now into the season, it’s been great.”