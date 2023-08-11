Clockwise, from top left, Mahomet-Seymour football players Colby Crowley, Donovan Lewis and Luke Dyer ham it up in the Bulldogs’ locker room on Wednesday. M-S, coming off an 11-1 season and a trip to the Class 5A state quarterfinals, is No. 2 in The News-Gazette’s preseason poll before opening the season on Aug. 25 at Morton. ‘They feel proud wearing that jersey around the school,’ M-S coach Jon Adkins said.