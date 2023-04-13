MAHOMET — Comfort and confidence are two words one could associate with the Mahomet-Seymour baseball team right now.
Bulldogs coach Nic DiFilippo would do so.
“We just challenge the guys to get better every day and believe in their ability,” DiFilippo said. “One of the things is be confident and at the same time be comfortable, and just be relaxed and put the pressure on (the opposition).”
So too would senior Carter Johnson.
“It feels like everyone has confidence right now,” Johnson said. “We’re seeing a beach ball right now up at the plate. Everyone’s hitting. It’s been great. The dugout’s loving it.”
Offense flowed freely once more for the Bulldogs on Wednesday afternoon, as they rolled past Oakwood 13-3 in five innings of nonconference action.
M-S (11-2) put up a crooked number in four of the five innings versus the Comets (9-3-1), who saw their six-game win streak go by the boards.
“We told (our guys) point blank, ‘Here’s your regional championship. This is what it’s going to look like,’” Oakwood coach Ryan McFarland said. “Early in the season, you’re not necessarily getting the best stuff from some of the other teams that are difficult on our schedule.
But as you get into the middle of the year and it’s warm, now you kind of get a more realistic, here’s what it’s going to be like.”
The Comets won’t need to worry about actually seeing the Bulldogs in the IHSA postseason since Oakwood plays in Class 2A and M-S is in 3A. DiFilippo’s bunch likely will strike some fear into the 3A constituency next month, though. Especially if M-S’ bats remain hot.
Six different Bulldogs drove in at least one run, paced by multi-hit games from Johnson and fellow seniors Blake Wolters and Mateo Casillas.
M-S jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Oakwood junior left-handed starter Alec Harrison, courtesy a Wolters run-scoring double and a Comets fielding error that scored Wolters.
The Bulldogs poured on five runs in the third and two more in the fourth to go ahead 9-0. Oakwood responded with three runs in the top of the fifth before M-S slammed the door with four runs in the bottom of that inning to end the game early.
Wolters, an Arizona signee based on his pitching prowess, clubbed two doubles before launching a first-pitch solo home run off Harrison in the fourth. Two batters after Wolters hit his seventh home run of the season, Johnson barrelled up Harrison for his first home run of the spring.
“Blake’s been on an absolute tear recently. ... Coming up behind him, he’s usually on base so you’re usually going to be driving him in,” Johnson said. “Pitch before, Carter Selk got a slider ... so my approach was, ‘I’m getting a fastball here’ and just sat dead red.”
Johnson finished 3 for 4 with three RBI, complemented by Wolters (3 for 4, two RBI) and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville signee Casillas (2 for 3, one RBI).
M-S junior Cade Starrick also doubled and scored two runs, while senior Carter Selk, junior Finn Randolph and sophomore Gavin Bailey each drove in a run.
The Bulldogs are averaging exactly 10 runs per game after Wednesday’s win, with at least six runs scored in each of their victories. Unsurprisingly, their two losses have happened in low-scoring affairs — 3-1 to Harrisburg on March 15 and 2-0 to Effingham this past Saturday.
“We wanted to score a bunch of runs (Wednesday). We didn’t succeed on the (fielding) errors, but we were finding a way to challenge ourselves,” DiFilippo said. “They were pretty comfortable, and bats were alive. Thirteen hits is a pretty good day.”
M-S’ pitching wasn’t too shabby, either.
Though Wolters and his 98-mph fastball weren’t deployed, senior Alex McHale proved plenty impressive in his own right. The right-hander, who will continue his baseball career at Parkland, threw three innings in which he permitted two hits and one walk to Oakwood while striking out six. Johnson helped McHale’s cause from behind the plate by catching Comets junior Brody Taflinger stealing in the third inning.
“It’s been amazing (working with M-S’ pitching staff). I don’t have to do too much,” Johnson said. “I can call any pitch I want, and I have faith in my guys to execute.”
“You talk to every one of the pitchers,” DiFilippo added, “and they just feel so comfortable with him back there.”
The Comets later put some pressure on the Bulldogs’ relief combination of senior Braden Houchin and sophomore Mason Orton.
Oakwood’s three-run fifth inning included a two-run single from senior Matthew Miller and a ball put in play by six different Comets, resulting in two hits, two fielder’s choices and two M-S fielding errors.
“You’re down 9-0, that’s pretty rough,” McFarland said. “They could’ve laid down, and they didn’t. You come back and put a couple runs on the board there.”
Taflinger, who relieved Harrison at pitcher, also will get to say he retired a possible future Major League Baseball draft selection in Wolters by inducing a fifth-inning groundout from the reigning News-Gazette All-Area baseball Player of the Year.
“The whole sequence with the way that played out, that’s exciting,” McFarland said.