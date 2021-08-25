CHAMPAIGN — Uncertainty is an expected element of any season-opening high school sports event. That includes in Mahomet-Seymour visiting Champaign Central for a premier nonconference volleyball match Tuesday.
Yes, the teams combined for 28 wins against just five losses during the spring 2021 campaign.
But that season ended in April. And the programs graduated a cumulative 11 athletes and two News-Gazette All-Area first-team players from their ranks afterward: the Bulldogs’ Ainsley Ranstead and the Maroons’ Mira Chopra, the most recent Player of the Year.
“We were definitely needing something at this point in time because, you know, playing one another for two weeks in preseason, it gets a little old,” M-S coach Stan Bergman said. “Having a good quality team like Champaign Central and just the quality of kids they have in their program ... it was just a lot of fun to be a part of.”
Even more fun when you come out on the winning side.
The Bulldogs displayed a steady attack and relentless defense even while being serenaded by the Maroons’ boisterous student section, and M-S ultimately came away with a 25-18, 25-22 victory.
“We’re very resistant. ... This just shows how hard we work,” Bulldogs junior outside hitter Grace Rodebaugh said. “We were very nervous, but excited nervous, not bad nervous at all. We just wanted to beat them very bad.”
Rodebaugh was among the top performers for M-S (1-0), churning out six kills, three blocks and seven digs. Junior outside hitter Chloe Pruitt and sophomore outside hitter Avery Allen each contributed four kills, with Allen serving three aces to boot, and junior setter Maddie Gaede dished nine assists.
Two blocks apiece from senior middle backs Haylie Orton and Sophie Zerrouki and freshman middle back Talia Francom, as well as 18 digs from junior libero Libby Bodine, further established the Bulldogs’ never-say-die defensive approach.
To a season-opening match, no less.
“To come out with a win is lucky on our part, and hard work on our part maybe,” Bergman said. “Sometimes you’ve got to use your middles to pull the opponents’ middles, and then you’ve got the (outside hitters).”
Arguably the defensive highlight for M-S came with the Bulldogs holding a 23-17 advantage in the first set.
Central senior outside hitter Lauren Cassady walloped what looked to be a much-needed kill, only for M-S junior setter Caylee Folken to lunge right for a sprawling dig. Allen then dashed backward and used an outstretched right hand to smack the ball back toward the net while also falling to the ground.
The point ended in the Bulldogs’ favor shortly thereafter when Pruitt used a soft touch down the line to evade the enemy.
“We knew it was going to be a tough match,” Maroons coach Justin Tomaska said. “It was good to have a match like this to start the season, to work on our weaknesses.”
Central (0-1) eventually found its footing after the up-and-down first set. And after falling behind 7-0 in the second set.
“It took about a game and a half for us to get comfortable,” Tomaska said. “I liked the fight toward the end of the game, but we definitely just need to go back and keep working on a few things in practice.”
Senior outside hitter Brianna Beckler tallied a team-best five kills for Central, which added four kills apiece from senior outside hitter Sydnie Williams and senior middle hitter Olivia Jackson.
Williams and junior setter Olivia Gustafsson also chipped in seven digs apiece, and it was in this realm where the Maroons gained some serious momentum late in the second set.
With Central already on a roll after producing seven of the previous 10 points to trim its deficit to 19-14, Williams dove forward from the back line for a dig, then completed a second dig while trying to get back to her feet.
And once she did regain her verticality, Williams launched to her right for a third dig in the point.
Fittingly, she ended the rally with a kill.
“When Sydnie’s playing well defensively, serve-receive, (she) just brings us so much energy,” Tomaska said. “That was a great turning point for us ... and just showed the grit that this team can have.”
But the Bulldogs’ early edge allowed them to prevent a third set when, in Bergman’s view, “(we) were back on our heels.”
“The beginning of a volleyball match is very important,” Rodebaugh said. “We went into a little bit of a rut there at the end, but we definitely had that cushion to keep us from falling behind.”
Something else that aided M-S: It’s junior-varsity roster putting in a shift as the varsity squad’s student section, offering opposing cheers for Central’s student contingent and plenty of noise overall.
“We keep talking about culture and atmosphere at Mahomet, and relationships,” Bergman said. “So we just hope that we’re getting as much as they’re giving.”