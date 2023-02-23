CHAMPAIGN — Lucas Dyer was feeling his shot in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s second Class 3A Champaign Central Regional semifinal game.
The Mahomet-Seymour sophomore entered the final eight minutes of regulation with two points to his name versus the host Maroons.
Then Dyer drilled one three-pointer. Followed by another. His third and final distance conversion of the night was a bit different.
“Yeah, it was pretty deep,” Dyer said.
The Bulldogs conducted a far-sideline out-of-bounds play with less than one minute remaining in regulation, trailing Central 49-48.
Senior Wyatt Bohm ended up with the ball while standing on the three-point arc. Dyer planted himself a few feet in front of Bohm to accept a pass.
And then Dyer let loose over the top of Bohm and the Maroon whom Bohm was screening.
Swish.
“I’d hit two previously, so I thought if I got a good look I was going to shoot it,” the 6-foot guard Dyer said. “It was a good feeling. Definitely the momentum shifted at that point.”
Fourth-seeded M-S never trailed again after Dyer’s make with 52 seconds to play, eventually collecting a 53-49 victory against seventh-seeded Central to qualify for the regional championship game.
“Luke had a huge fourth quarter for us there, which was much-needed,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Bosch said. “I’d highlight the defensive end that kept us in the game and gave us that chance.”
M-S (13-16) struggled to produce consistent offense throughout the first three quarters versus the Maroons (7-22), as Central carried a 36-31 advantage into the fourth period.
But Dyer and Bohm — who also generated just two points during the first three quarters — began getting various looks to fall when the Bulldogs needed them most.
The pair combined for 20 of M-S’s 22 points in the fourth quarter.
“We were just knocking down shots and running,” Dyer said. “Pushing in transition definitely helped.”
The Maroons were the early aggressors Wednesday, jumping out to a 9-0 lead behind five points from sophomore Chris Bush.
“We’ve lost eight games by five or less points,” Central coach LeConte Nix said. “We missed some opportunities down the stretch. (The Bulldogs) made shots when they needed to make them.”
Both coaches lauded a couple of their players for standout defensive performances.
Nix appreciated the efforts of seniors Chris Chen and Mekhi Christmon — the latter of whom turned in five rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot. Bosch pointed to senior Carter Selk and sophomore Trey Peters.
Someone else who impacted the outcome beyond the score sheet was M-S senior Dayten Eisenmann.
The always-vocal Eisenmann used a timeout early in the fourth-quarter to loudly encourage his teammates along the bench.
“You’ve got to expect that seniors are going to be ones that die hard there,” Bosch said. “We had a number of seniors who really wanted to keep the season alive and keep it going.”
Senior Jake Waldinger tossed in 13 points to go with Dyer’s 15 points and Bohm’s nine points.
The Maroons received 15 points and eight rebounds from Bush plus nine points from junior Torion Rhone and eight points from Chen.
Nix’s roster to begin this season contained just three seniors, giving him hope for the future despite some struggles this winter.
“Lot of talent,” Nix said. “They played over 20-some games. Everybody’s back. Greatness is coming for Champaign Central.”
M-S’s regional final date, at 7 p.m. Friday back in Champaign, includes a familiar opponent.
Apollo Conference rival Lincoln owns two wins over the Bulldogs this season, by margins of 48-43 on Jan. 6 and 41-27 on Feb. 16.
A third-seeded M-S crew stunned the top-seeded Railsplitters in last year’s Class 3A draw to win a regional championship.
“I’m hopeful that we can clean some stuff up on the offensive end and give ourselves a chance,” Bosch said. “Our seniors really want to give themselves a storybook ending.”
Lincoln 48, Danville 42. Durrell Robinson couldn’t fault the fight in his Vikings during Wednesday’s first semifinal.
But top-seeded Lincoln (27-5) staved off a major upset effort from eighth-seeded Danville (10-20).
“I’m proud of my guys. We fought until the end,” Robinson said. “That’s a winning team that made winning plays when they needed to.”
Neither team produced a point for the first 2 1/2 minutes of game time, and the matchup was tied at 2 with a little over two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
That’s when Vikings sophomore Diddy Robinson knocked down a three-pointer, which shortly was followed by another. Danville entered the second period leading 8-2 as a result.
But Lincoln responded to the younger Robinson’s early shooting success by limiting him to just four points the rest of the evening.
Likewise, the Vikings knew they’d need to change things up on offense in order to remain competitive with the Railsplitters.
“We knew we had to make adjustments, so that’s what we did,” Durrell Robinson said. “We made adjustments to get (Diddy) more as a decoy. The other guys stepped up and made some shots when we needed them to.”
It took a little while for that to transpire, though, and Lincoln surged ahead by as many as 14 points during the second quarter.
Danville senior O’Shawn Jones-Winslow tallied eight of his team-leading 15 points during the third quarter, and the Vikings got to within a 34-32 deficit on a three-pointer from senior Jonathan Ireland early in the fourth quarter.
Danville also trailed just 46-42 with 27 seconds left courtesy another triple from senior Javion Smith.
“I tell them they’ve got to stay ready,” Durrell Robinson said. “I don’t care if it’s 30 seconds of a game or a minute of the game, give us your best 30 seconds or minute of the game. It’s a we-over-me mentality, and it’s always the next man up.”
The Railsplitters overcame six fourth-quarter turnovers to prevent an early postseason exit. They were led offensively by 18 points from senior Payton Cook (16 in the second half) and received 11 points from senior Jake Bivin.
“We had a couple breakdowns, but Lincoln is a good team,” Durrell Robinson said. “I told them, ‘I’ll live with the effort.’ It was just the fact ... they made winning plays when they did.”