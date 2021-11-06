MAHOMET — The Class 5A football postseason bracket is filled with first-round upsets. Six lower-seeded teams advanced into the second round.
Giving credence to the idea anything can happen come playoff time.
Such as Mahomet-Seymour posting a running clock in each of its first two playoff games.
The third-seeded Bulldogs blasted sixth-seeded Triad 49-14 on Saturday evening at Frank Dutton Field, generating 35 consecutive points across the second, third and fourth quarters to turn a close second-round game into a blowout.
This result happened one week after coach Jon Adkins’ M-S team dispatched 14th-seeded Jacksonville 50-8 and forced a running clock through most of the fourth quarter in a home win.
“I would’ve been surprised, yeah,” Bulldogs junior quarterback Wyatt Bohm said when asked if he could have imagined such a start to the playoffs. “But I think, with this group, if you would’ve told us that we would’ve believed it.”
“It’s extremely hard to win,” Adkins added. “To do what we just did is really hard. So I know how hard our kids and coaches have worked to get it done.”
Adkins’ bunch is making winning look pretty easy.
M-S (11-0) reached 11 wins in a season for the fourth time in program history and first time since 2005.
“Pretty special,” Adkins said. “We told the kids, ‘We don’t know if this will be the last time this year that we get to play on this field.’ A 49-14 (win), I’m telling you what, we went out with a bang if it is the last time.”
The Bulldogs put the Knights (8-3) on their heels immediately when junior Valient Walsh hauled in the opening kickoff, rushed laterally to junior Quenton Rogers and handed Rogers the ball. Rogers then dashed 92 yards for a touchdown and an instant 7-0 lead.
“What a special start,” Adkins said. “Any time you can start a game 7-0 and neither your offense nor your defense has taken the field, what a huge momentum boost for us.”
M-S extended its edge to 14-0 late in the first quarter on a short touchdown run from junior Braden Houchin. Triad responded with a 25-yard scoring toss from junior Nic Funk to senior Juliano Cigliana.
Bohm struggled throwing the ball out of the gate, firing five incompletions and an interception in his first 10 tries. But he settled down and finished 14 of 22 for 318 passing yards and two touchdowns.
He found Eagle on a 22-yardtouchdown throw with 39 seconds left in the second quarter, staking M-S to a 21-7 halftime advantage.
“That was a real turning point,” Bohm said. “Those first two drives, for everybody on the offense and defense, was just getting nerves out.”
Bulldogs junior linebacker Nick Golden set the second-half tone by intercepting a Funk pass and returning it 76 yards for a touchdown. Junior defensive lineman Mateo Casillas recovered a Knights fumble on Triad’s next possession.
Touchdown runs by seniors Mitchell Gallier and Nolan Nierenhausen, plus an 80-yard touchdown toss between Bohm and Rogers, turned a 14-7 lead into a 49-7 lead, just like that.
Now M-S will need to prove it can perform this well away from home.
The Bulldogs will visit seventh-seeded Morton (9-2) in a 1 p.m. Saturday quarterfinal. The Potters trumped second-seeded Morris 28-24 on Saturday.
“I’m excited,” Bohm said. “We were 10-0 this week (and) we still have doubters. So continue to prove them wrong, continue to be 1-0 every week.”