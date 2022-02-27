BLOOMINGTON — Mahomet-Seymour and Unity won dual-team state wrestling trophies on Saturday night at Grossinger Motors Arena.
The Bulldogs defeated Antioch 35-34 in a Class 2A third-place bout, while the Rockets knocked off Harvard 46-28 in a Class 1A third-place dual.
M-S fell to Deerfield 34-18 in a semifinal earlier Saturday, and Unity dropped a 51-30 decision to Yorkville Christian in semifinal action.
Coach Rob Ledin’s Bulldogs were led in their dual versus Antioch by pinfall victories from Braeden Heinold at 160 pounds and Camden Harms at 285. M-S also received technical-fall wins from Caden Hatton at 113 and Mateo Casillas at 195 plus a major-decision triumph from AJ Demos at 145 and a decision win from Reese Wilson at 126.
In the loss to Deerfield, M-S picked up a fall from Harms at 285 as well as decision triumphs from Lukas Alstetter at 106, Heinold at 152, Casillas at 195 and Colton Crowley at 220.
Coach Logan Patton’s Rockets won seven times via fall against Harvard, with those coming from Trevor McCarter at 113, Ryan Rink at 132, Tavius Hosley at 145, Kyus Root at 170, Grant Albaugh at 182, Nick Nosler at 195 and Karson Richardson at 285. Braxton Manuel added a major-decision win at 152.
In Unity’s dual loss to Yorkville Christian, the quartet of Hosley at 145, Albaugh at 182, Nosler at 195 and Oran Varela at 220 accounted for four falls.
M-S last won a dual-team state trophy in 2002 (fourth place in Class AA), and Unity’s previous plaque on this stage came in 2020 (third place in Class 1A).