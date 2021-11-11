Jon Adkins’ Mahomet-Seymour football team and Scott Hamilton’s Unity football programs won’t see one another during the ongoing playoffs.
The Bulldogs reside in the Class 5A bracket. The Rockets have set up shop in the Class 3A field. Yet there’s an interesting link between these teams.
Not just because they’re the only two remaining from Champaign County in the playoff field.
Not just because they’re two of only 18 unbeaten teams still vying for a state championship across all eight classes.
Instead, it’s something that happened during the condensed 2021 spring season that leaves M-S and Unity intertwined.
The Rockets defeated the Bulldogs 25-19 on April 16 at Hicks Field in Tolono. The matchup was part of a temporary Apollo Conference-Illini Prairie Conference crossover game created in response to COVID-19 pandemic scheduling restrictions.
It was one of the area’s top games during the brief spring slate.
And neither team has lost since.
Top-seeded Unity (11-0) is on a 16-game win streak entering Saturday’s 2 p.m. Class 3A quarterfinal versus fourth-seeded Williamsville (10-1) at Hicks Field.
Third-seeded M-S (11-0) has won its last 12 games ahead of Saturday’s 1 p.m. Class 5A quarterfinal against seventh-seeded Morton (9-2) at the Potters’ Carper Field.
“It’s good to see local teams do well and local kids do well,” said Hamilton, in his 28th season running Unity football. “Hopefully we can both survive another week.”
Both Hamilton and Adkins, in his third season leading the Bulldogs, are quick to point out multiple spring games earlier this year benefited their current rosters.
But each coach acknowledges Unity hosting M-S certainly was one of them.
“I absolutely attest to the spring season as being one of the factors of this team’s success,” Adkins said. “The atmosphere during that game and how back-and-forth it was, for the most part, it was a great environment that our kids were fortunate enough to be in and learn from.”
“Two games last year that really stuck out and maybe have propelled us to where we are are that comeback win we had against (Chillicothe) IVC ... then the Mahomet game,” Hamilton added. “That win, probably more than anything, gave our kids some confidence they could play. Our kids have risen over the last two years to a lot of different challenges and answered the bell, and hopefully they can answer the bell this week.”
Several current athletes on each side played sizable roles in that Rockets-Bulldogs game last April.
For Unity, senior quarterback Blake Kimball threw a pair of touchdowns, including one to senior Dillon Rutledge.
“Their O-line was loaded. Their tailback (now-graduated Lane Innes) was a stud. When you have to replace those types of positions and key senior leaders, it’s not easy to do,” Adkins said. “But then just the flip side of that, knowing Scott Hamilton and knowing what the program’s always been about, you just know those guys are going to reload.”
For M-S, senior Dream Eagle hauled in a receiving touchdown. Junior linebacker Nick Golden racked up a team-leading 10 tackles, and junior defensive back Quenton Rogers intercepted a Kimball pass.
“I know they had some young kids. ... Their kids seemed to be coached well,” Hamilton said. “They had a good core group of kids coming back. One of their offensive linemen used to be a Unity guy (in junior Mikane Didier).”
Adkins said the Bulldogs’ loss to the Rockets has heavily fueled his group’s mentality since then.
“This historic run we’ve been on, it’s been a lot of fun,” Adkins said, “and a lot of that credit is to our kids’ overall attitude of refusing to lose.”
Both M-S and Unity also have the chance to shine in front of potentially bigger crowds during the rest of the playoffs. With fewer and fewer area teams still in the championship hunt, those itching to see a game might turn to the Bulldogs and Rockets.
“Being a kid, I was a football junkie and a football nut. ... (I’d say) what’s the closest game around I can go watch?” Adkins said. “I want to see, what are these guys about and what do they do. ... I’m happy and relishing the fact our kids get this opportunity. They get an opportunity not only for themselves and their community, but to showcase their skills to outsiders as well.”