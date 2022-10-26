RANTOUL — Stan Bergman maintains plenty of experience balancing different personalities on high school volleyball teams.
He did so as Centennial’s coach. Repeated the practice as St. Thomas More’s coach. And now handles the matter as Mahomet-Seymour’s coach.
With this season’s Bulldogs, he recognizes the need to let his six-strong senior class express its silly side.
“They’re goofy, and they just like to have some fun,” Bergman said. “Actually, a lot of fun.”
It’s even easier to have fun when your team is racking up wins.
M-S has finished on the right side in each of its last 19 matches following Tuesday’s 25-9, 25-12 victory over host Rantoul in the second of two Class 3A regional semifinals.
The third-seeded Bulldogs (32-3) draw into Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional title match versus second-seeded Normal U-High (31-5).
M-S’ athletes can try to create even more fun by avenging both a three-set loss to the Pioneers on Sept. 15 and last season’s regional-championship defeat at U-High’s hands.
“With the experience that the group has, that should kind of go hand in hand,” Bergman said of the Bulldogs combining success with fun. “They work hard. With that experience, with the talent, with the athleticism ... that just adds a whole lot to what our chemistry can be.”
Setter Maddie Gaede is one of those aforementioned six upperclassmen. And she agrees with her coach’s assessment of the senior unit.
“We’ve done a lot of funny things, for sure,” she said. “We teepeed our football team, one of their houses. We’ve done it two years in a row.”
Gaede had plenty of reason to smile Tuesday, as well.
Such as when she served four aces in the opening set against the seventh-seeded Eagles (13-15), including to earn the Bulldogs their 25th point. Or when she and her teammates jumped out to an 8-2 lead in that game and a 12-4 advantage in the second set.
“It feels really good,” Gaede said. “We didn’t want to overlook this game, but knowing we had confidence that we were going to come out of it, it’s just a good feeling getting it over with. And now we’re ready for Thursday.”
Also standing out for M-S in the victory were junior Avery Allen (five kills, two aces), senior Grace Rodebaugh (four kills), senior Chloe Pruitt (three kills, one block) and sophomore Ellie Barker (three kills, one ace).
“We have really good team chemistry. We’re all really good friends outside of this,” Gaede said. “That’s helped a lot, and a lot of the girls that have come up that are younger, we’ve played with for a while. We’ve just had a really good bond.”
The Bulldogs’ previous matchup against U-High was a mixed bag, with the Pioneers claiming a 25-12, 22-25, 25-16 victory last month.
“It’s going to be tough. I think it just absolutely sucks that we’re stuck in the same regional with them,” Bergman said, “when this could potentially be a match of a state or super-sectional level, or sectional final. ... Us, Normal West, U-High and (Champaign) Central (in the same sectional), it’s really unfortunate.
“For us to get through them, we’ve got to just play hard — play hard and want to win.”
First-year Rantoul coach Trisha Freeman watched her squad struggle to get its offense going Tuesday against Bergman’s bunch.
“We were flat. We had a couple of key hitters that kind of just stood on their heels. They weren’t aggressive with their hitting,” Freeman said. “Point 22 (in the second set), one of our girls (junior Lily Stalter) decided to go ahead and hit and was successful, and my thought was, ‘Man, why didn’t we do that earlier?’”
Stalter bagged two kills on the night to go with five kills from senior Tashay Jackson-Roper and junior Ashlee Freeman’s 10 assists, one kill and one ace.
Despite the final outcome, Trisha Freeman couldn’t help but be proud of her athletes, who increased the program’s win total by eight from last fall.
“I have a lot of girls that work. They work to help support their families,” Freeman said. “In the sports world, that may not equate to much to some people, but I’ve got some girls that work hard for their families. And they’re (also) here, working hard to play.”
In Tuesday’s first regional semifinal at Rantoul, U-High bested ninth-seeded Urbana 25-14, 25-8 one day after the Tigers (4-22) ended a six-match skid by knocking off eighth-seeded Danville in the quarterfinal round.
“We just kept improving with each time (on the court),” Urbana coach Annie Picklesimer said. “And we started focusing on our side of the court, controlling our side. There’s going to be things that other teams do that’s out of our control, and that’s OK.”
The Tigers displayed an upbeat attitude through the duration of their bout with the Pioneers. After falling behind 18-6 in the first set, freshman Lizzy Lange came up with two big blocks at the net that temporarily put U-High in a tailspin.
The Pioneers’ surplus of attack options — their bench contained 11 athletes, while Urbana’s bench held just one substitute — ultimately proved too much for the Tigers to overcome.
Lange racked up four blocks overall to go with junior Sammi Christman’s four kills, 11 digs and four blocks, senior Kenzie Sprague’s seven digs and freshman Valentina Gonzalez’s five digs.
“I’m really optimistic,” Picklesimer said. “Next year, these young kids are going to come back with more varsity experience, and they’re going to have a little bit more confidence.”