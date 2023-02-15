MAHOMET — Garret Risley and his Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball coaching staff didn’t need to worry all that much about the outcome of their 2023 postseason debut.
The second-seeded Bulldogs jumped out to a 12-0 lead against eighth-seeded Danville on Tuesday night, withstood an 11-6 response from the Vikings and ultimately cruised to a 55-23 victory in Class 3A regional semifinal action on their home court.
But it was important to Risley that his athletes not rest on their laurels.
One successful game — especially this early in the playoffs — isn’t the end goal for his program.
“When we get up like that, we’re just fortunate we’ve got girls that ... are more than capable to come in and not only survive, but also prove they know what they’re doing just as good as anybody,” Risley said. “Kudos to them and the work ethic they have.”
Eight different players found the bottom of the basket for M-S (23-9), which was playing its first game since suffering a 65-46 loss to undefeated Lincoln last Thursday night.
Seniors Savannah Orgeron and Durbin Thomas, as is often the case, led the charge. The two finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Orgeron chipped in four rebounds and one blocked shot, while Thomas also offered up three rebounds and five steals.
“Super important. I love that we’re holding regionals here, and it means a lot,” said Thomas, who helped last season’s Bulldogs advance to the first-ever super-sectional game in program history. “It’s super fun when everyone gets in, everyone scores, and I love seeing my teammates do good things.”
Fellow senior Alayna DeWitt also reached double figures with 11 points for the Bulldogs. She sank three of the team’s eight three-pointers on the evening. Senior Abby Bunting (three rebounds, four steals) and sophomores Reese Gallier (six points), Kylie Waldinger (four points, two rebounds, four steals) and Grace Binkley (four points, three rebounds) also stood out for M-S, which qualifies for Friday’s 7 p.m. regional final against third-seeded Normal West.
“We prepare for Friday how we have all the games this year,” Risley said. “If when you get to the biggest games you start changing things, that’s when you start tightening up and getting tense. Doesn’t mean we don’t treat them with respect ... but if we start changing everything, that says we haven’t been preparing like we should.”
Danville (2-23) picked up nine points, two rebounds and two steals from sophomore Amara McFarland, complemented by five points and three rebounds from senior Aleeya Rudy.
Wildcats tame Tigers. These two Big 12 Conference opponents faced off last Thursday in the Tigers’ gymnasium, resulting in a 49-39 win for the Wildcats.
The final result didn’t change when the foes held a rematch in Tuesday night’s second 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional semifinals game But the way Urbana and Normal West reached that point proved quite a bit different.
The Wildcats ran the floor with ruthless aggression, putting the shorthanded Tigers behind early en route to a comfortable 75-45 win.
“Definitely a different vibe,” Urbana coach Bobby Boykin said. “They came out with a great game plan. Coach (Darrelynn) Dunn always does a great job with his girls. Proud of all my girls just to keep working hard and keep fighting.”
Normal West (12-17) established a 24-10 lead through one quarter, fueled by stout three-point shooting and dominant rebounding.
Urbana (3-17) didn’t back off, pulling within 29-16 midway through the second quarter largely on the back of scoring from senior Destiny Barber.
But the Wildcats stayed in a high gear all night. Eleven different athletes produced at least one field goal apiece, paced by senior Joselyn Gale’s 14 points. Normal West seniors Jocelyn Cottone-Sullivan, Ashley Wilcox and Katelyn Wilson each added eight points, with junior Olivia Patton providing seven points and 15 rebounds.
Barber led all scorers with 17 points plus five rebounds. Urbana’s other stars included senior Gabby Mboyo (16 points, five rebounds, four steals), junior Jasmine McCullough (10 points, six rebounds, three steals, one blocked shot) and junior Janae Hall (eight rebounds). This loss brought the end to a season in which the Tigers tripled their win total from the previous campaign.
“They really showed how tough they can be,” said Boykin, who was missing senior McKenzie Sprague in this game because of a foot injury. “We’re trying to grow something. ... It’s really just taking whatever positives that we can and making them realize, ‘Hey, we’re doing the right things.’”