MAHOMET — The last five IHSA girls’ soccer seasons in which schedules weren’t affected by the COVID-19 pandemic have included Mahomet-Seymour winning a regional championship.
This year’s team is positioned for a similar achievement under coach Jeremy Davis.
Second-seeded M-S (11-5-3) hosts a Class 2A regional this week, opening at 5 p.m. Tuesday versus seventh-seeded Bloomington (9-10-2) in the semifinal round.
A win against the Purple Raiders would send the Bulldogs into Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional final with either third-seeded Lincoln (16-7) or fifth-seeded Centennial (6-6-4), who contest their semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
M-S boasts two regular-season victories against Apollo Conference foe Lincoln and a nonconference win against Bloomington. The Bulldogs didn’t meet Centennial prior to the playoffs, and the Chargers didn’t see the Railsplitters, either.
“It’s pretty fair,” Davis said of the draw. “I don’t think we’ve separated ourselves as much as in the past. ... For us, it’s, can we be the team that we are as opposed to are we going to be really up and down.”
That question looms over M-S following a roller-coaster finish to the regular season last week.
Sandwiching around a 1-1 tie versus Normal Community were losses to Dunlap and Morton by 6-0 and 7-0 margins, respectively.
“My take-home from it is, with so many young important players, how up and down we are,” Davis said. “Going from a great game with Normal Community where we controlled a lot and had some better chances than they did in a tie, but then (the) game before not playing well and (the) game after not playing well.
“Not really right now having that consistency ... I think that’s why we’re having as big of swings as we can.”
Observers shouldn’t take this to mean the Bulldogs are bereft of experienced senior leaders. Davis points to Abby Bunting, Kallie Stutsman and Janel Straub as three upperclassmen in particular who play crucial roles in any success M-S experiences.
“All three of them have started every year for the past three years and been excellent,” Davis said. “They’re all more defensive-minded. Abby’s in the midfield, but the other two have been playing defensively for us. Leadership, they’re excellent.”
That said, some of the Bulldogs’ younger athletes have needed to make their collective presence felt in order for the team to play well.
“Paislee Welge is doing real well for us. She’s one of our leading scorers, and against good teams, when we’re dangerous, she’s part of it every time,” Davis said. “Hannah Creel has stepped up when we’ve changed formation based on some difficulties with the better teams. She’s been starting the last couple games in the midfield for us.
“A lot of the younger girls bring speed, physicality and athleticism that we’re trying to work around, versus last year maybe more of a skill possession type of team.”
Davis said the goaltender position has been a bit of a revolving door. All but one of the Bulldogs’ losses this season saw them end the match down by more than one goal on the scoreboard.
Davis isn’t bemoaning those past outcomes, though.
“That’s one of those (matters) of getting them used to a base (system), but then adapting a bit,” Davis said. “Because the girls have been playing soccer for so long, it’s probably something we can do a little bit more.
“That is why it’s critical down the stretch here to play some strong, sectional-level teams, so we can figure out where our holes are and try to adjust to those.”
Davis believes the Bulldogs are capable of securing another regional plaque, before they would then try to wade through the sectional round that’s tripped them up each past year.
“If we play as well as we’re capable of, I definitely think we can win a regional title,” Davis said. “If the girls have an off day after graduation, which is Friday, then I think it gets scary. It’s just making sure we worry about ourselves and we come in prepared.”
Beyond M-S and Centennial, the other three local 2A girls’ soccer teams all will participate in this week’s 2A Urbana Regional.
Eighth-seeded Danville (6-11) opens with top-seeded Normal West (13-5-2) in the first regional semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Vikings dropped a 9-0 decision to the Wildcats last week.
Then, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, fourth-seeded Urbana (12-11-1) will duke it out with sixth-seeded Champaign Central (5-9-3) in the other regional semifinal. The Tigers held off the Maroons 2-1 approximately one month ago in a Big 12 Conference match at Demirjian Park. The regional title match in Urbana is set for 5 p.m. Friday.