LINCOLN — Mahomet-Seymour has shown throughout the season it can tap into something deep in the foundation of the team when its back is against the proverbial wall.
The Bulldogs have simply been at their best when the challenge is the toughest.
Falling behind by 10 points with 5 minutes, 29 seconds left in Tuesday’s Class 3A sectional semifinal against Rochester certainly qualified as backs against the wall.
What had been a steady, if not large, Mahomet-Seymour lead flipped in a hurry when the Rockets started knocking down three-pointers over the top of the Bulldogs’ zone defense.
Shots not falling at the other end for Mahomet-Seymour just compounded the issue.
But the Bulldogs weren’t ready for their season to end.
They pieced together an 11-0 run in the 51/2 minutes — putting the clamps on defensively and executing better offensively — to pull off the come from ahead and then behind 34-33 victory at Roy S. Anderson Gymnasium. The one-point win sets up a 7 p.m. Thursday showdown between Mahomet-Seymour (27-4) and Lincoln (23-8) with a sectional championship on the line.
“I knew that they weren’t going to give up,” Mahomet-Seymour coach Garret Risley said. “We just talked about one possession at a time, and they took it that way. They just played the way they’re capable of — didn’t do anything exceptional — but at that point of the game all the nerves are gone. You’re the underdog, and you’ve got to play like there’s no tomorrow because there isn’t. That’s when these girls are at their best.”
Role identification has been key to Mahomet-Seymour’s success this season. The final five-plus minutes was the Bulldogs leaning in to what they do best.
“We’re not a one- or two-man team,” Risley said. “What the girls did was they just sank into their role even more so. They played within themselves, didn’t do anything special. They went next play and took the game as it came. If anything, they made some of the effort plays — the loose balls, the rebounds — that we didn’t make when we got down 10.”
Starting to make shots didn’t hurt either. Savannah Orgeron started the 11-0 run with a corner three-pointer. Then Durbin Thomas hit a dribble pull-up jumper, Cayla Koerner dropped back-to-back layups and Nichole Taylor sank the go-ahead bucket on a putback with 39 seconds to play.
“Each one of us has a significant strong suit about us,” said Koerner, who finished with a team-high 10 points to go with two steals and two assists. “That really carries over into the defense to get us into our offense at the other end. … Everyone having a role has been significant in who our team really is. That makes us stronger at the end of the day.”
Mahomet-Seymour needed that strength as Rochester used a 16-point third quarter effort to flip the game on its head. Jenna Dorman and Kaylen Reed got hot from three-point range for the Rockets, and the Bulldogs struggled to find an answer.
Orgeron burying the corner three and Mahomet-Seymour’s defense forcing Rochester into multiple late turnovers was the late spark the Bulldogs needed.
“When we want it, we take it,” said Taylor, who put up eight points, three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. “We’ve had a few instances like that where we go down, but we really wanted it. We got in the zone. We came out pretty slow — not very good — but we wanted it, so we took it. I think we really buckled down on our defense a little bit and then started hitting shots like we needed to.”
Rochester buckled down the stretch. Mahomet-Seymour was able to force the Rockets into tough shots. Turnover trouble was an issue, too.
The Bulldogs had more poise. They didn’t avoid the turnover bug, but a veteran group of juniors and seniors held together in the closing minutes.
“We work so hard as a team together,” Koerner said. “We had some challenges there and obviously we were down, but our team has such good chemistry and it brought us together at the end. With all that team chemistry we’ve built throughout the season that really made a difference there at the end and got us a win.”
Mahomet-Seymour will need that chemistry and offensive balance and defensive effort in Thursday’s sectional title game. Lincoln beat Decatur MacArthur 72-57 in Tuesday’s first semifinal behind 29 points from sophomore star Kloe Froebe and 20 points from fellow sophomore guard Becca Heitzig.
“Lincoln can very much light it up,” Risley said. “They’ve got shooters all around. The scouting report does have Froebe on it, obviously, but they’re a good team and well coached. Obviously, she does a lot for them, but the other girls are more than serviceable. We know that we’re going to have to bring our best if we stand a chance to beat them — if not only just stick with them. We’re definitely going to have to play better than we did the first three quarters here (Tuesday).”