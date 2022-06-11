PEORIA — Tears were shed by most, if not all, of this season’s Mahomet-Seymour softball athletes late Saturday morning.
Some came from a place of frustration.
The Bulldogs found themselves on the wrong end of a one-hitter for the second consecutive day, dropping a 1-0 decision to Antioch in the Class 3A state tournament’s third-place game at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.
Many more of those tears fell because the outcome marked the end of this M-S roster’s time together in a competitive capacity.
“That’s what we said. It’s not even the loss. It’s the fact that we’re done,” senior first baseman Abby Akers said. “We’re not going to be practicing with this team anymore. … I don’t get to see these girls every day. I don’t get to be happy and jumping around and dancing with them every day.
“It’s over. Now it’s just summer.”
The Bulldogs (27-7) departed Peoria with the program’s first-ever state trophy despite their offense going silent in Friday’s semifinal versus St. Ignatius and in Saturday’s consolation bout with the Sequoits (30-4).
It’s something coach James Heinold’s girls could appreciate through simultaneous sadness.
“It’s so awesome,” senior pitcher Karley Yergler said. “I’m so happy we got to experience this. It was so amazing, and I’m so happy I got to do this with all these girls.”
Yergler put together another solid performance in the circle to end her Bulldogs career. The right-hander threw a complete-game three-hitter with three walks and nine strikeouts.
The only blemish against Yergler occurred in the third inning. Antioch senior Sophia Shaffer drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt and moved to third base on a groundout.
Sophomore Jacey Schuler — the opposing pitcher — then smacked a grounder to M-S sophomore shortstop Maddie Cortez. Schuler hauled down the first-base line and narrowly beat Cortez’s throw to Akers, allowing Shaffer to score the contest’s lone run.
“We made some great defensive plays. Karley pitched another great game,” said Heinold, the Bulldogs' first-year leader. “We just couldn’t get any traction. I saw the same at-bats we saw (Friday). Every single batter felt like they wanted to win the game for their team with one at-bat.”
Junior catcher Kenadi Granadino agreed with her coach’s assessment.
After making the final out on offense in Friday’s defeat, Granadino was left in the on-deck circle as Schuler struck out Cortez to cap Saturday’s affair.
Granadino quickly dropped to a crouched position and was consoled by teammates.
“I’m mostly sad right now, just because I wanted to come in here and try to win it all,” Granadino said. “Our hitting, we just were so tense. Each person that was up to bat felt like they had to be the hero.”
Junior designated player Jenna Wade came close to reaching base against Schuler during the third inning, poking a ground ball slowly to the infield’s right side. But Sequoits junior second baseman Emily Brecht displayed great range, fielding the ball in shallow right field and recording the out.
Instead, it was once again freshman second baseman Madi White who stepped up for the M-S offense.
M-S’s No. 9 hitter, White slapped a sixth-inning single Friday to break up St. Ignatius senior Ellie Giles’ no-hitter versus the Bulldogs.
Less than 24 hours later, the left-handed hitting White knocked a grounder toward the opposite field. The 5-foot athlete raced down the line and beat a throw to first base, thus finishing 2 for 4 overall during an otherwise trying state experience for the M-S offense.
“With the defense of the underclassmen and the bats, I’m sure that they’re still going to do good next year,” Akers said. “I’m positive.”
To that point, Heinold also is looking forward to his program’s future. Despite the disappointment of an 0-2 ledger in the Bulldogs’ inaugural state appearance, Heinold feels the participation will pay dividends down the road.
“This is going to be a huge plus for our program,” Heinold said. “Hopefully the youth of Mahomet will think of softball as we finish out the summer, and hopefully (it’ll) get more of our youth interested in playing fastpitch. I think this could really help move that along.”
Dozens upon dozens of community members spread across one of Louisville Slugger Sports Complex’s turf fields for a postgame celebration.
They delivered upbeat messages to the athletes, preceded by M-S assistant coach Derrick Odle telling some of the girls “this is the fun part” before they received their state medals and trophy.
“We’re not a small town, but we’re not a super big town,” Akers said. “Seeing this many people come out, supporting every game since (the) regional championship, it’s crazy. We didn’t think we were going to get this amount of support, and we were so happy that everyone came. It really contributed to our energy all throughout postseason.”
All the words of encouragement, though, couldn’t mask certain realities facing the Bulldogs.
“I’m really sad because the seniors are leaving, and I have a really good connection with Karley and Abby and every senior,” Granadino said. “It’s just going to be really tough for me to go through the season again next year without them by my side.”
Yergler, Akers and fellow 12th-graders Jadyn Hannah, Chloe Truax, Jessica Hawk and Jami Marriott partook in their final seven innings as Bulldogs during Saturday’s game.
That those seven innings were contested with a state trophy on the line is an experience they couldn’t help but cherish.
“All the seniors were talking before the game, saying even if we won the game we would be crying afterward,” Yergler said. “We’ve all played together since we were very young. This being our last game together, it’s very sad.
“Obviously, we’re all very emotional about it. But I’m just glad I got to play with them up until the last day of softball season.”