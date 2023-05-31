CHATHAM — Mahomet-Seymour softball’s 2022 postseason run was for the record books, as coach James Heinold’s club made its first-ever appearance in an IHSA state tournament.
This year’s Bulldogs couldn’t quite replicate that success. But Heinold still had a positive message for his squad following Tuesday’s 13-0 loss to Chatham Glenwood in a five-inning Class 3A sectional semifinal on the Titans’ field.
“We got a regional championship back-to-back, and it’s been a long time since we’ve been able to defend a regional championship,” Heinold said. “They should be proud of all the accomplishments they’ve made this year.
“We hit a rough patch in our season, but the last three weeks, we’ve come together as a team and trusted each other and started to play really good ball.”
The Bulldogs (13-19), playing in a second consecutive sectional semifinal for the first time since 2014, held serve with the Titans (29-1-1) for the first inning Tuesday.
Junior pitcher Ava Henderson permitted just one baserunner to send M-S to the bottom of the first with no runs against it.
The Bulldogs were unable to get anything going versus Chatham Glenwood freshman pitcher Irie Lohrenz, however. And that wound up setting the tone for this contest.
The Titans scored four runs apiece in the second and third innings before tacking on another five runs in the fifth.
“Second inning, they started to hit the ball, started to put the ball in play,” Heinold said. “We had a couple mishaps in the field. I’d say (there were) three bang-bang plays that did not go our way. That probably would’ve really changed the outcome of that second inning.”
M-S mustered two hits on the afternoon, courtesy singles from senior Jenna Wade and junior Madisyn White.
“Unfortunately, we ran into Chatham Glenwood, who has ... a really solid ball club,” Heinold said. “We told our seniors they’re starting to set the bar higher for our program than what it has been in the past.”
Those seniors are Wade, Kenadi Granadino, Kayla McKinney and Sydney Ward, all of whom helped the Bulldogs place fourth in Class 3A last season.
“They’re passing that torch to our juniors and sophomores and freshmen,” Heinold said, “and keeping that tradition going.”