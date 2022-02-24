Listen to this article

Two of the three local girls' basketball sectional championship games scheduled for tonight have been postponed because of inclement weather.

The Class 3A Lincoln Sectional final between Mahomet-Seymour and Lincoln now will be played at 7 p.m. Friday, and the Class 2A Peotone Sectional title game between St. Joseph-Ogden and Fieldcrest now will start at 7 p.m. Friday.

Both were slated for 7 p.m. tip-offs this evening.

As of 3 p.m. today, the Class 1A Blue Ridge Sectional final between St. Thomas More and Ridgeview remains on for tonight with a 7 p.m. start. STM athletic director Jon Marston confirmed this with The News-Gazette.

Check back for updates to this story.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

