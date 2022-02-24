Two of the three local girls' basketball sectional championship games scheduled for tonight have been postponed because of inclement weather.
The Class 3A Lincoln Sectional final between Mahomet-Seymour and Lincoln now will be played at 7 p.m. Friday, and the Class 2A Peotone Sectional title game between St. Joseph-Ogden and Fieldcrest now will start at 7 p.m. Friday.
Both were slated for 7 p.m. tip-offs this evening.
As of 3 p.m. today, the Class 1A Blue Ridge Sectional final between St. Thomas More and Ridgeview remains on for tonight with a 7 p.m. start. STM athletic director Jon Marston confirmed this with The News-Gazette.
