MAHOMET — One of the area's top high school baseball players is seeking a new future college home.
Mahomet-Seymour senior-to-be Blake Wolters has decommitted from Purdue, informing the Boilermakers' coaching staff of his decision on Wednesday.
Wolters verbally committed to Purdue in September 2021 and also was receiving interest from Illinois and Saint Louis at that time.
"With my SAT score, I was eligible for scholarships at different schools where I'd be able to go to school for free," Wolters told The News-Gazette on Thursday. "That's a better option for my family, having something to fall back on if baseball doesn't work out. ... That was the main decision, main factor."
When asked how the state of the Boilermakers' baseball program factored into reopening his college recruitment, Wolters said "not as much" compared to his recent SAT score.
Purdue finished 29-21 under third-year coach Greg Goff during its 2022 season, marking the program's best season since going 38-21 under Mark Wasikowski in 2018.
"It wasn't easy," Wolters said. "Just having conversations with my family, it came about more recently. We've been discussing it for a little bit, though."
Wolters was a 2021 News-Gazette All-Area baseball first-team selection as a sophomore with the Bulldogs. He hit .416 with 17 RBI and posted a 5-2 pitching record that included a 3.06 earned run average and 38 strikeouts, helping M-S to its first IHSA regional championship since 2009.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander followed that effort by cracking The News-Gazette's All-Area boys' basketball first team during the 2021-22 school year, helping that M-S team win a Class 3A regional championship.
He then cobbled together a strong junior baseball campaign for the Bulldogs, who captured another 3A regional title and qualified for the Sweet 16 with 27 victories.
Wolters accumulated a 10-0 pitching record with a 0.24 ERA, 19 walks and 115 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings. He permitted just two earned runs all spring and threw a complete-game five-hitter in M-S's sectional semifinal triumph versus reigning Class 3A state champion Springfield.
Wolters also hit .468 with 21 doubles, five triples, six home runs, 43 RBI, 15 walks and 49 runs scored over the course of 134 plate appearances.
"It's kind of wait and see right now," Wolters said when asked about the recruitment process. "There's no timeline. I haven't gotten that far. We'll see what opportunities come up."
A possible turning point for Wolters is his impending involvement in the Georgia-based World Wood Bat Association 17U National Championship, slated for July 7-14 in Marietta.
"There should be a couple of college scouts there," Wolters said. "Just being able to throw all three or four pitches for strikes (is important). Having a good mix (and) not just relying on one or two pitches, but developing the arsenal."
Wolters isn't concerned that the fresh uncertainty surrounding his college decision will negatively affect his play on the diamond.
"I'm still going to go about the games in the same way," he said. "I'm not too worried about that. I know the right opportunity will come. I trust that God's plan will work out, and I won't be too stressed out about it."