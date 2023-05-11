MAHOMET — The digital scoreboard at Mahomet-Seymour’s baseball field contains space for between zero and nine runs to be recorded in any half-inning of a game.
That became a problem Wednesday afternoon, when the Bulldogs hosted Maroa-Forsyth in a nonconference matchup.
M-S piled up 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning, scoring eight before the Trojans logged even one out, en route to a 14-0 triumph across five innings.
“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” said Bulldogs senior Braden Houchin, who slugged a grand slam as the crown jewel of that 11-run outburst. “There’s been something the past couple weeks that’s really been clicking within this program.”
Bulldogs coach Nic DiFilippo suggested it might’ve been Tuesday’s team dinner at the Champaign Italian restaurant Nando Milano.
“Carb loading,” as he described it.
“This team’s a blast to be around,” Houchin said. “Going to Nando with the whole team was a great time.”
Though Wednesday’s outcome likely will be more remembered for M-S’ offensive onslaught, it was a play in the field by senior starting pitcher Alex McHale that set the tone for the Bulldogs (26-3) versus the Trojans (23-4).
After McHale struck out Maroa-Forsyth junior Kaiden Maurer to open the game, Trojans sophomore Mitch Williams laced a clean single into left field.
McHale forced a flyout off the bat of senior designated hitter Evan Foster to earn a second out. Before tossing another pitch, McHale caught Maurer leading too far off first base. Maurer eventually was cut down trying to take second.
“It flipped the momentum a little bit, which was great,” DiFilippo said. “Then the next thing you know it’s single, single, single, single.”
“That base hit could start something,” added McHale, who threw all five innings for M-S. “To pick him off was a big thing. It fires everybody up. There’s nothing like a pickoff move.”
McHale and fellow seniors Blake Wolters and Carter Selk each singled to begin the bottom of the first against Maroa-Forsyth senior starting pitching Jacob Blunck, with Selk driving in McHale.
Two consecutive errors among the Trojans’ infield kept the Bulldogs’ lineup moving and made the score 4-0. A single from senior Mateo Casillas was followed by junior Cade Starrick being hit by a pitch.
This loaded the bases for Houchin in the batting order’s No. 8 spot.
Facing a two-strike count against Blunck didn’t bother Houchin. The future Augustana College football and baseball player cranked a pitch well over the fence in left field for a grand slam.
“I definitely change my approach with two strikes. I widen my stance, and I’ll get up on the plate as much as I can,” Houchin said. “I feel like most of my power hits actually come with two strikes, so maybe I just need to go to that full time.”
A Trojans pitching switch from Blanck to sophomore Tate Brandenburg did little to stifle M-S’ bats.
Brandenburg retired senior Ben Wagner on a groundout, but McHale then roped a double and Wolters crushed a two-run homer even farther over the fence in left field than Houchin’s had flown moments earlier.
Not wanting to be left out of the longball fun, Selk smashed a solo shot to center field immediately after Wolters’ knock.
“Our kids are starting to play really good baseball right now, there’s no question,” DiFilippo said. “We know we’ve got good pitching, so if we can do both (hitting and pitching) we’ll be OK.”
M-S handed Maroa-Forsyth its first loss of the season last year, a 7-0 decision at the Trojans’ facility on May 4. Coach Sean Martin’s squad went on to place fourth in the Class 2A state tournament.
Maroa-Forsyth graduated just three players from that 2022 roster and was coming off a 9-0 win over Clinton on Tuesday. The Trojans’ only other double-digit loss this spring occurred by an 11-1 margin versus Class 4A foe Stevenson back in March.
“They’re a solid team, and us putting up 13 hits, 14 runs, eight runs without an out, just shows how dominant we are and can be,” McHale said. “I still don’t think we’ve even scratched the surface yet of what we can do.”
McHale made sure not to let the plethora of early run support go to waste. The right-hander and future Parkland baseball athlete gave up five hits — all singles — two walks and one hit batter against four strikeouts on the day.
“He pitched great,” DiFilippo said. “He got ahead, threw strikes. Was really proud of him.”
McHale drove in Starrick with a second-inning single for M-S’s 12th run. The 13th and 14th runs were delivered by Houchin, who rocked a fourth-inning Brandenburg offering deep to left field for his second homer of the contest.
“Guy was throwing a little bit of a loopy curveball. Got me in the first at-bat against him (a second-inning strikeout),” Houchin said. “I just saw it coming across the plate, and I was hungry for it.”
The Bulldogs’ senior week — a celebration of their 12th-graders that goes beyond just a single day — continues Thursday when they host Tri-Valley for another nonconference affair.
Those attending can expect to hear at least a few shouts of “come on” from M-S’ dugout and even some of its on-field players.
Why? Parkland baseball coach Anthony Silkwood apparently is the cause.
“For the guys that played Yard Goats (travel ball), it was an ongoing thing,” McHale said. “That’s what our coach (Silkwood) said to fire us up, and it kind of stuck with us guys.”