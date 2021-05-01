ST. JOSEPH — Mahomet-Seymour and St. Joseph-Ogden don’t boast a traditional baseball rivalry.
The Bulldogs and Spartans play in different conferences. Compete within different IHSA postseason brackets. Don’t see one another with alarming frequency.
More often than not, however, these Champaign County programs are winning plenty of games. And that’s reason enough for athletes on both sides to push just a bit harder for a win when the squads do meet.
“We were really motivated to go out here,” M-S sophomore Blake Wolters said. “They were ranked high and best in the area, but we were fired up. It’s a statement win for us.”
Wolters singled three times and drove in two runs as M-S snagged a 5-2 road victory against previously unbeaten SJ-O on Friday.
“Obviously St. Joe is a fantastic team, and they’re going to do great things this year. There’s no question,” Bulldogs coach Nic DiFilippo said. “It’s a game we’ve been working on. OK, here’s the situations. They’re not going to give us much. We’ve got to be dialed in and focused and execute when it comes down to it.”
DiFilippo’s team displayed its focus right away by putting its first four batters on base and scoring a run to take a 1-0 lead.
Although M-S (4-3) did wind up stranding the bases loaded against Spartans junior Avian Gerdes, Wolters believes that quick body shot to SJ-O (9-1) made an impression.
“It was definitely important because it allowed our pitchers to pitch with confidence with the lead,” said Wolters, one of the aforementioned first four M-S hitters to reach. “We came out firing, and it showed them that we weren’t here to mess around.”
Of course, a nine-win Spartans team wasn’t about to relent, even with this being SJ-O’s second game against an Apollo Conference opponent in as many days. The Spartans earned a hard-fought 3-0 win over Charleston on Thursday.
“You want to play quality competition, and that’s why we’re playing ... our sixth 3A team out of our 10 games so far,” SJ-O coach Josh Haley said of M-S. “Just to get us ready for the postseason.”
The Bulldogs fared just a bit better than the Spartans with runners on base, despite a 9-7 disadvantage in runners left on.
M-S took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when junior pinch-runner Jaedon Lager scored on a Gerdes wild pitch.
Wolters and junior Evan Ruzich each delivered a run-scoring hit off senior Xander Rieches in the fourth to extend the Bulldogs’ edge to 4-1.
And Wolters smacked his second RBI single off Rieches in the sixth to create the final margin of victory.
“We do this little thing called quality at-bats,” Wolters said. “You see seven or more pitches, and that’s part of the goal: going up to make the pitcher work and getting on base any way you can.”
SJ-O sophomore Ty Pence doubled in a run off junior Chase Wagers in the third but was thrown out at home trying to score on a single by senior Crayton Burnett in the next at-bat.
The Spartans’ other run came when Burnett singled off junior Keagon Ashby in the fifth and junior Hayden Brazelton scored on a subsequent fielding error. Burnett finished with three hits on the afternoon.
SJ-O scattered just five hits to go with its five walks and one hit batter. M-S finished with eight hits and six walks.
“We squared up some balls, and then we hit it out to no-man’s land in center field. Nothing was getting out (Friday) with the wind,” Haley said. “I don’t know if it’s anything more than we just didn’t barrel it up when we needed to.”
While the Bulldogs’ win was keyed by numerous underclassmen, DiFilippo highlighted how his older athletes — both past and current — are affecting the team’s goals this spring.
“My heart is still out there for the seniors from last year. ... But, at the same time, I think it renewed our seniors this year of what it means to play, and we’ve got amazing senior leadership,” DiFilippo said. “With Will Sampson and Zach Carr and Nate McFall and Andrew Norman, guys that are just doing anything they can to enjoy playing together one more (time).
“And that’s what they’re talking about: one more year. Here we are, one more time, and it’s made a significant difference for us.”