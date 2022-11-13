MORRIS — Snow flurries softly fluttered through the air above Morris’ football field on Saturday evening.
The day’s earlier breeze largely had dissipated, making for a beautiful scene under the lights across the turf playing surface.
A winter wonderland
Except what coach Jon Adkins’ Mahomet-Seymour football players were experiencing had to feel more like a nightmare. The top-seeded Bulldogs saw their season come to an end in the Class 5A quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, dropping a 35-14 decision to fourth-seeded Morris on a cold day in Grundy County.
A day in which M-S (11-1) saw its defense stuck on the field for sizable swaths of the action versus Morris (10-2), and in which Adkins’ squad rarely put together sustained offensive traction.
The Bulldogs never led in their first — and ultimately only — road game of these playoffs.
And their long-established mission of spending Thanksgiving weekend at Memorial Stadium for a state championship game was dashed.
“Our kids didn’t quit, number one, and they did as best they could,” Adkins said while embracing his young son, after sharing a tearful individual hug with each of his players. “I’m proud of our effort. It definitely wasn’t the outcome that we wanted. But, as I just got done telling them, ‘Being a Bulldog is so much more than wins and losses. And you can never let one loss define you as a person.’”
Even if M-S’s players take that message to heart, what transpired Saturday still is likely to sting for some time.
Morris won the opening coin toss and elected to receive the game’s first kickoff. This proved to be a wise choice from coach Alan Thorson, who guided Morris to IHSA state runner-up trophies in 2012 and 2017.
M-S acquired a personal-foul penalty on the kickoff return, plus two offsides penalties during the ensuing drive. Morris ran the ball 11 times before junior quarterback Carter Button found junior AJ Zweeres in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown pass to give Morris an early 7-0 lead.
That advantage became 14-0 about two minutes later, following a lost fumble from Bulldogs junior running back Luke Johnson in his first carry since suffering a Week 8 injury.
Button and Zweeres again connected, this time with a 23-yard touchdown pass on fourth down.
“We’ve got a really good defense. We’ve got a really good team,” Thorson said. “The two losses, to people that don’t follow us, it might be a little bit deceiving. This is a changed team.”
M-S regained some momentum with a 14-play possession that concluded when senior Quenton Rogers rushed for an 8-yard touchdown to trim Morris’ lead to 14-7 early in the second quarter.
But Morris responded.
Zweeres took the opening kickoff to the Bulldogs’ 45-yard line before senior Ashton Yard broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run, and Morris restored its 14-point edge at 21-7.
“Last week we had a good test against Metamora. But this Morris line, they’re something special,” M-S junior defensive lineman Jack Gallier said. “Probably the best offensive line I’ve ever seen in my entire high school career. Props to them.”
Morris compiled 261 rushing yards, with the combination of Yard, Zweeres, Button and senior Sam Reddinger producing most of those.
“That’s these guys dedicating years to the weight room,” Thorson said. “That’s a really good O-line, and obviously when you put some good backs behind them you’re going to get some yards.”
Rogers used patience behind his own blockers to snap off a 12-yard touchdown run before the first half concluded to cut the Bulldogs’ deficit to 21-14. But that wound up being as close as M-S got as Morris got two touchdown runs by Reddinger from 11 and 3 yards out in the second half to keep M-S at bay and let most of these Bulldogs experience another state quarterfinal road loss.
M-S lost 40--28 at Morton at this stage of the postseason last November. M-S will now say goodbye to 24 seniors, many who played major roles in the Bulldogs posting a 22-2 record the last two seasons.
“That’s incredible,” Adkins said. “These kids should be remembered forever.”