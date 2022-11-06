MAHOMET — More often than not this season, coach Jon Adkins’ Mahomet-Seymour football team has dominated the first half and turned to its reserves in the second half.
That option wasn’t on the table for Saturday night’s Class 5A second-round playoff game against eighth-seeded Metamora. Because the Redbirds gave the top-seeded Bulldogs everything they could handle in a wild first 24 minutes at Frank Dutton Field.
“I knew they’d be up for it,” Adkins said. “We were more focused on this run — keeping guys healthy, keeping guys fresh. The reason we did that is because of what you saw in the second half.”
That’d be M-S generating 15 unanswered points and silencing Metamora’s potent run game. That perfect combination gave the Bulldogs a 44-28 win against the Redbirds, sending M-S (11-0) to the 5A quarterfinals for the second straight season.
“That’s a hell of a ball club right there,” Adkins said of coach Jared Grebner’s Redbirds. “That’s a great win that we just had right there.”
The Bulldogs needed positive contributions in all three phases during what was arguably their most challenging matchup of the season to this point. Touchdown runs of 10 and 57 yards from senior receiver Quenton Rogers gave M-S its first 14 points on a chilly, breezy evening.
“We’ve got something to prove. We haven’t really played a whole lot in the second half,” said Rogers, who finished with 72 rushing yards on four carries to go along with eight receptions for 64 yards. “We’re just going to fight through adversity.”
Metamora matched M-S at 14 on a 66-yard run from senior quarterback Kaden Hartnett and a 43-yard scorefrom sophomore Mark Frederick.
Bulldogs senior Brennan Houser took a direct snap 3 yards to the end zone as M-S pulled back ahead 21-14 midway through the second quarter.
Then the game found a temporary crazier gear.
A 22-yard scoring run by Frederick plus a two-point conversion pushed the Redbirds ahead 22-21.
On the ensuing kickoff, Bulldogs senior Braden Houchin returned the ball 65 yards for a score. A two-point conversion afterward made it 29-22 in favor of the hosts. Metamora’s next play from scrimmage saw Hartnett rattle off an 81-yard touchdown run that made the ledger 29-28.
The second half’s opening kickoff was fielded by M-S junior Donovan Lewis and carried about 75 yards to the end zone to bolster the Bulldogs’ lead at 35-28.
“Anytime you can start the second half with a bang like that, there’s just momentum,” Adkins said. “That’s an awesome way to set the tone.”
The M-S defense buckled down from there. Senior linebackers Nick Golden and Ben Wagner blew up multiple plays at and behind the line of scrimmage. Houser intercepted a Hartnett pass in the end zone, pairing with another Houser interception in the first half.
“We practice our butts off. We have our game plan ready to go,” Rogers said. “All we have to do is trust our coaches and execute it.”
Wyatt Bohm finished 15 of 18 for 134 passing yards, while Brayden Garrett added 123 rushing yards on 13 carries for the Bulldogs, who hit the road for a state quarterfinal game next weekend. M-S travels north to play at fourth-seeded Morris (9-2) after Morris won 56-0 at Centralia earlier on Saturday.
“They know what’s at stake: you win, and you come back home for the semifinals,” Adkins said. “What more could you want?”