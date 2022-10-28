RANTOUL — It felt like it could be the Mahomet-Seymour volleyball team’s night.
After dropping a two-set regional final to Normal U-High last season.
After falling to the Pioneers in a three-set regular-season match last month.
On Thursday night, coach Stan Bergman’s Bulldogs seemed poised to cast aside the boogeyman that U-High has become of late.
“We came out hot, and we were ready,” M-S senior outside hitter Grace Rodebaugh said. “We knew this was going to be tough, but we thought we were going to push through it.”
The second-seeded Pioneers pushed just a bit harder, rallying past the third-seeded Bulldogs 21-25, 25-19, 25-19 to throw a wet blanket on a largely successful M-S season.
“If they were going to beat us, they were going to have to put up a fight,” Rodebaugh said, “and we weren’t going to give them anything at all.”
Rodebaugh’s assessment was a fair one. The Bulldogs (32-4) played well for large stretches of the night, save for some serve-receive issues that largely affected the second set.
The Pioneers (32-5), instead, took what they wanted: a fifth Class 3A regional plaque in the last six years.
“We played with good energy. I thought we played well,” Bergman said. “They’re a very well-rounded team. ... But our girls fought hard. I felt there wasn’t one moment where we gave up, where we didn’t try and get something started. We just couldn’t get something started.”
A variety of reliable hitting options plus stout defense fueled the Bulldogs in their opening-set success.
Junior outside hitter Avery Allen bashed three kills in the first game. Rodebaugh and senior middle Chloe Pruitt each added two kills, and four different athletes contributed one kill apiece.
Allen, Rodebaugh, senior setter Maddie Gaede, junior middle Sydney McKinney and sophomore outside hitter Ellie Barker each threw up one block at the net, frustrating the likes of U-High senior outside hitter Caroline Leak and junior middle Rachel Ogunleye.
“We knew it was going to be tough,” Pioneers coach Mike Bolhuis said. “They came out and kind of punched us in the jaw right away.”
M-S’ five blocks in the first set, however, were followed by a cumulative four more over the next two games.
“It was just, don’t swing low, aim for high hands,” Bolhuis said. “So we talked about (working around the blocks), but it wasn’t anything all that strategic that we did.”
The match’s tide began turning in the Pioneers’ favor after an Allen kill that put the Bulldogs ahead 12-11 in the second set.
What followed was U-High tallying 11 of the next 12 points, including a flurry of kills from Ogunleye and freshman outside hitter Laney Snow.
Paired with constant hitting support from senior outside hitter and Illinois volleyball commit Lily Barry, the Pioneers abruptly turned the tables on M-S and were able to overcome some attack errors down the homestretch.
“Once they got that long run in the second set, we were like, ‘Oh, crap, they can come back from this,’” Rodebaugh said. “And I don’t think we ever crawled out of that completely.”
Essentially the same fate befell the Bulldogs in the decisive third set.
M-S jumped out to a 9-5 edge but then proceeded to surrender 10 points in a row to the Pioneers. Leak and Ogunleye each put down multiple kills in that stretch.
Spurred on by the setting of sophomore Lola Clayton, the trio of Barry, Leak and Ogunleye began slamming their kills more and more forcefully into the hardwood floor below.
The Bulldogs trimmed their deficit to 20-16 on back-to-back kills from Pruitt. But Barry shut down that momentum with another vicious kill of her own, and U-High eventually closed out the battle.
The 5-foot-7 Barry turned in a double-double of 14 kills and 12 digs for the Pioneers, who received 26 assists and seven digs from Clayton, 11 kills from Ogunleye, six kills and 11 digs from Leak and 22 digs from freshman libero Emma Jean Lehnen.
“We got (Ogunleye) involved quite a bit there quite a bit in the second set and the third set, and I think that opened things up for our pin hitters,” Bolhuis said. “(Barry) got blocked a couple times in that first set, so I was just happy with how she bounced back. I can count on her to keep hitting the ball as hard as she can in any situation. It worked in her benefit there.”
M-S’ Allen, whom Bolhuis described as “so good,” also compiled a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs.
“In 3A, it’s hard to put all your eggs in one basket,” Bergman said. “Feeding her a lot, yes (we could), but our game plan was really to try to mix it up to where we kept their middles at bay.”
Allen was joined by senior libero Libby Bodine in the double-digit digs department (13). Rodebaugh and Barker each offered five kills, senior setter Caylee Folken dished out 12 assists and McKinney logged three blocks.
“On serve and in our attack, we were really trying to keep the ball to where we didn’t allow the middles to get a whole lot of contact,” Bergman said. “In the second set, when we were pushing more free balls over and allowing ... the middles to get more involved, that’s when it started opening up their outside pins.”
Despite a disappointing sendoff for herself and her five senior teammates, future Louisville rower Rodebaugh was able to find a bright side to Thursday’s outcome.
“I’m just going to remember playing with my friends,” Rodebaugh said. “Pushing through a game with your friends is such a special thing, because you’re all working together and it’s just like family.”