MORTON — One player alone cannot determine the complete outcome of a football game at any level.
Jon Adkins’ Mahomet-Seymour team probably had a hard time believing that on a cold, windy Saturday afternoon.
Morton senior Seth Glatz was a force of nature throughout the Potters’ 40-28 victory over the Bulldogs in a Class 5A state quarterfinal game at Carper Field, accounting for nearly all of the home side’s offense.
“We knew how special he was,” Adkins said. “We know what he does and what he’s capable of doing. And I’ll tell you what, that kid is probably the best high school football player I’ve ever seen, not only on film, but in person.”
Glatz rushed for 392 yards and six touchdowns on a whopping 46 carries for seventh-seeded Morton (10-2). The Potters’ only additional yardage outside of kick returns came from senior quarterback Lane Kaufman, who added 47 rushing yards on 14 carries.
But, as Adkins alluded to, this is what third-seeded M-S (11-1) had to anticipate when making a 71-mile trip northwest for its first road playoff game.
Glatz entered the showdown sporting 293 carries for 2,663 yards and 39 touchdowns. The term “bell cow” couldn’t be more applicable than with Glatz out of the backfield.
The onus was on the Bulldogs to limit him. They couldn’t do so often enough.
“Just had to come out here, do what I do best, hit holes and just keep going,” said the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Glatz. “We were 3-0 against undefeated teams coming into this. We just had to make it 4-0, and we did.”
Glatz opened the scoring midway through the first quarter, bursting around the M-S defensive line to his left and surging down the Bulldogs’ sideline for a 47-yard touchdown.
M-S responded with the next 14 points to grab its only lead of the day.
Junior Valient Walsh appeared to muff the ensuing kickoff after Glatz’s first score. Instead, Walsh lateraled the ball off the ground to junior Quenton Rogers, who dashed 83 yards to paydirt.
The Bulldogs missed the extra-point kick, but that was no problem when senior Mitchell Gallier ended an 11-play drive with a 12-yard touchdown plunge followed by a successful two-point conversion run to give M-S a 14-7 advantage with nearly 10 minutes left in the first half.
“Couldn’t be prouder of our kids for continuing to battle through,” Adkins said. “To stay there, to not give up, to not quit at their place, it wasn’t easy.”
Glatz actually fumbled away possession on Morton’s next drive. He atoned with scoring runs of 5 and 65 yards before intermission to push the Potters in front 21-14.
And then a wild sequence of events unfolded.
A 59-yard touchdown run from Glatz. A 34-yard scoring pass from M-S junior Wyatt Bohm to Rogers. A 48-yard touchdown jaunt from Glatz. And a 93-yard kickoff return for a score from Rogers.
All in the span of 4:05 across the third and fourth quarters. Bohm finished 15 of 34 for 166 passing yards, with Rogers hauling in eight passes for 99 yards. Nick Golden (10 tackles) and Gallier (nine tackles) paced the Bulldogs’ defense.
But Glatz ultimately iced the result by scoring from 1 yard out with 6:17 remaining, likely making this “The Seth Glatz Game” in Bulldogs lore.
“He’s the best back I’ve ever had,” Morton coach Tim Brilley said. “The stats speak for themselves, and they’re against really good teams.”
Really good teams like M-S, which racked up 11 victories in a season for the first time since 2005.
“No doubt,” Adkins said. “You knew it was going to take that type of a performance. Unfortunately, just a mistake here or there.”