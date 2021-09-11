MAHOMET — It’s been difficult for Mahomet-Seymour football to come out on the right side of games with Mt. Zion since the Bulldogs joined the Apollo Conference prior to the 2017 season.
Yes, M-S picked up a 6-0 victory versus the Braves in that first year. But it’s been all Mt. Zion since, with three triumphs by a 114-54 margin.
None of that mattered Friday night at Frank Dutton Field.
Three different Bulldogs rushed for at least one touchdown apiece, and M-S persevered through some late miscues to post a 35-27 victory against Class 4A No. 7 Mt. Zion in a battle of unbeatens.
Bulldogs quarterback Wyatt Bohm and Braves playcaller Makobi Adams aired out the ball with a frequency not often seen in local prep football, contributing to the affair lasting nearly three hours. They combined for four touchdown tosses, three of them delivered by Adams.
But deciding a winner between M-S (3-0, 2-0 Apollo) and Mt. Zion (2-1, 1-1) ultimately came down to which team could find the end zone on the ground most often.
The Bulldogs prevailed in that game within a game.
Luke Johnson completed a pair of 3-yard scoring plunges during the first half to help M-S to a 21-13 advantage at intermission.
After the Braves rallied to a 21-all tie early in the third quarter, Bohm found Nolan Nierenhausen on a 30-yard pass that directly set up a Mitchell Gallier 1-yard scoring run. Gallier’s short burst restored M-S’s lead at 28-21.
On the Bulldogs’ very next drive, Quenton Rogers took a handoff to his left through a wide-open gap and completed an 18-yard touchdown dash that afforded M-S a 35-21 edge with less than a minute remaining in the third period.
It was an edge the Bulldogs never fully relinquished. Though it initially seemed they might need even more offense.
M-S’s next possession ended with it losing a fumble at its own 40, leading to a 3-yard touchdown run from Mt. Zion’s Adams.
Then, the Bulldogs muffed the ensuing kickoff recovery to give the Braves a first down at the M-S 23-yard line. Didn’t matter.
A Bulldogs defense paced by Ryan Yancy and Mateo Casillas on the line and linebackers Nick Golden and Logan Petro all over the field found a stop at its own 21. Then those defenders came up with another on Mt. Zion’s last-ditch effort a few minutes later to send the capacity crowd home happy.