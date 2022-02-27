LINCOLN — Garret Risley’s reaction to the news mirrored his approach to pretty much everything else on the basketball court.
When the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketbal coach was informed his Bulldogs would play Civic Memorial in their next game, he accepted this information by acknowledging the Bulldogs would need to do some scouting.
And Risley didn’t have to wait long to receive help on that front.
“You’ve got friends and old coaches shooting you links to articles of (Civic Memorial’s) team and people saying, ‘Here’s some film we’ve got,’” Risley said. “People you haven’t heard from in a while. Real quick you move on to the upcoming game on Monday. And it’s fun. There’ll be a time to reflect, but we’re on to Monday right now.”
Of course, Risley wasn’t going to prevent himself, his girls and his assistants from enjoying Friday night’s 52-43 triumph over Lincoln in a Class 3A sectional championship game at Roy S. Anderson Gym.
After all, the M-S girls’ basketball program has never reached the Elite Eight. Until this season.
“(Friday) night was a pretty special night,” said Risley, the Bulldogs’ second-year coach. “You get excited about it. It’s hard not to look forward thinking about, ‘OK, what could this become?’”
But Risley also currently is overseeing a roster containing five seniors.
Five individuals whose prep basketball careers will end this week, regardless of whether M-S (30-4) stumbles against Civic Memorial (31-4) in Monday’s 7 p.m. Highland Super-Sectional game or if the Bulldogs advance to compete in a pair of state tournament games at Redbird Arena in Normal.
So Risley had his athletes back in the gymnasium on Saturday afternoon, gearing up for an Eagles team that beat Mattoon — a team that defeated M-S three times in the regular season — on Friday night to advance to the super-sectional game.
“What I’ve been able to learn so far ... is they look a lot like us,” Risley said of coach Mike Arbuthnot’s Eagles. “They’re a well-rounded team. They’ve got good guard play. They’ve got good perimeter shooters and girls that can post up if needed but also extend.”
The trio of junior Olivia Durbin (26 points on six three-pointers), senior Kelbie Zupan (20 points) and junior Aubree Wallace (13 points) paced Civic Memorial, based out of Bethalto, in its 72-68 overtime victory against Mattoon.
“They run that backdoor pass cut. Our girls are going to have to be in the gaps,” Risley said. “If we overplay, we’re going to get beat backdoor. If we get too excited, it’s going to bite us in the butt.”
Risley utilized six players for the majority of Friday’s win over Lincoln, composed entirely of seniors and juniors.
Five members of that group scored at least three points apiece, led by senior Cayla Koerner (19 points) and junior Savannah Orgeron (16 points). Orgeron and seniors Nichole Taylor and Ivie Juarez each hauled in six rebounds.
Koerner and juniors Durbin Thomas and Abigail Bunting each blocked one shot.
And Bunting defended Lincoln’s leading scorer, sophomore Kloe Froebe, all night long to the point where Froebe was missing multiple free throws short.
“It’s kudos to the way the girls have played every game,” Risley said. “When you win 30 games, you’ve attacked every game. There’s no switch the girls flipped. This is what they’ve done game in and game out.
“They’re used to their roles. When it gets to crunch time, they fall into it more so than ever.”
A win-or-go-home super-sectional game is the peak of crunch time at this point in the season.
The Bulldogs can guarantee themselves two more games — a state semifinal game on Friday morning and either a third-place game on Friday night or a state championship game on Saturday night — if they get past Civic Memorial on Monday.
“We’re best when we’ve got that underdog mentality,” Risley said. “We know we’re best when we’re attacking and not on our heels, so that’s how we’ll approach it.
“The nerves are going to be there. But luckily the newness (of the moment) has nothing to do with the game. So once the ball tips, it’s all the same.”