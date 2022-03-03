DANVILLE — Ryan Bosch isn’t in the habit of practicing a concession speech.
“I don’t prepare it, ever,” the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball coach said. “Each year I feel like I get a little bit worse at giving it.”
Ultimately, however, nearly all IHSA basketball coaches have to address their athletes in less-than-ideal circumstances come postseason time.
Bosch’s time to do so arrived Wednesday night. After an especially agonizing outcome.
Decatur MacArthur used a fourth-quarter rally and an overtime surge to stun M-S 65-62 in a Class 3A Danville Sectional semifinal.
“Lot of kudos to MacArthur, because they played a hell of a game,” Bosch said. “It’s an intense environment. … I thought, in most moments, our kids really embraced it.”
Perhaps the Generals (26-7) simply embraced the situation just a bit better than the Bulldogs (17-15).
“They had really good defense. … They just played really aggressive and wanted the ball more than us at times,” M-S junior Blake Wolters said. “We left our hearts out there on the court and gave it our all, but they just came out swinging.”
To their credit, the Bulldogs were in a fighting mood as well early in the contest.
An offense that produced just 31 total points in last Friday’s regional championship victory over Lincoln posted 19 first-quarter points on Wednesday and led by as great a margin as 19-7.
“We were getting open looks, handling the ball way better and strong,” said Wolters, who bucketed seven of his game-best 29 points in those first eight minutes. “In the second quarter, second half, we were getting kind of afraid and timid with the ball.”
Coach Terise Bryson’s MacArthur crew began upping its defensive intensity late in the first quarter.
And the Generals started commanding play during the second period, as they generated eight Bulldogs turnovers and didn’t allow M-S to score even a single point until almost six minutes were off the clock.
“We fought through that adversity, we played hard and our defense really helped us,” MacArthur senior Jabryn Anderson said. “I’ve been practicing that for four years. Terise is a good coach. That’s all he thinks about is defense.”
The Generals netted 12 consecutive points to tie the affair at 19 before the Bulldogs steadied themselves and carried a 25-21 lead into the locker room.
“It was huge,” Wolters said of that push. “We had a positive mindset at halftime, and we just wanted to win the third (quarter).”
M-S did so, led by 10 more points from Wolters and six points from junior Ben Wagner.
The Bulldogs’ 41-30 edge heading into the fourth quarter didn’t seem to be in significant jeopardy for a good chunk of that period.
M-S still found itself ahead 48-40 with 3 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in regulation, and MacArthur senior Brylan Apholone fouled out even earlier than that to put the Bulldogs in the single bonus.
Enter Generals senior Brylan Phillips.
The 6-foot guard racked up just five points in the first three quarters, including a 3-of-6 ledger from the free-throw line. He also logged two fouls before the opening period even ended.
But Phillips erupted offensively when his team needed him most, scoring eight points in the fourth quarter’s final 1:43 as M-S once more struggled to maintain possession amid MacArthur’s strenuous press.
“The one thing we struggled with was the ball screens where we couldn’t get it out of Phillips’ hands,” Bosch said. “We were trying. I’m going to tip my cap to that kid because he made plays. Getting him in foul trouble early kind of set us up for success, but you had to know he was coming back.”
A Phillips drive and layup with 15.1 seconds left tied the game at 54. Bulldogs junior Quenton Rogers couldn’t get his own subsequent layup bid to fall, and Phillips nearly ended the event in stunning fashion with a three-quarter court heave that bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
MacArthur immediately established the overtime frame’s tone when junior Makhi Wright swatted the tip-off down the floor, where it was picked up by Anderson and turned into a layup plus a foul shot
“It felt good,” Anderson said. “I was happy after that. After I got that and-one, I was like, ‘We got the game in our bag.’”
The Generals led by as many as six points in overtime, with M-S again unable to get anything going offensively. Even so, the Bulldogs pulled within 62-60 when Wolters connected on his third three-pointer of the night.
But Anderson and Phillips combined to lock things up from the free-throw line and prevent M-S from rematch with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in Friday’s sectional final. The Bulldogs lost a 68-64 overtime decision to the Cyclones on Nov. 26.
“We just had to play the foul game,” Wolters said. “Unfortunately we didn’t quite get there. But it was a good effort.”
Anderson put up 24 points, Phillips finished with 21 points and Apholone still managed 11 points despite his early exit to pace MacArthur.
Along with Wolters’ output, M-S received 10 points apiece from senior Luke Koller and junior Dayten Eisenmann plus eight points from Wagner.
The 6-9 Koller was unable to significantly capitalize on his size advantage over the 6-6 Wright, as Koller bagged six of his points in the first quarter.
“It’s hard for us to get it into the post if we don’t get it over half court,” Bosch said. “Their ball pressure made it difficult to get a post entry. … It was really just the turnovers more than anything else.”
Koller is one of four upperclassmen who won’t return to the program for its 2022-23 season.
Bosch does boast a strong junior class that he hopes can learn something from Wednesday’s disappointment.
“I thanked the seniors for everything they did and challenged all 11 juniors we’ve had to remember this feeling,” Bosch said, “and be hungry to come back next year.”