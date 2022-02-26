LINCOLN — Cayla Koerner dribbled the ball along the sideline in front of the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball bench.
The Bulldogs senior kept dribbling along the baseline, dashing underneath the net. She made a slight turn right and passed the ball to senior teammate Nichole Taylor.
Then Koerner pumped a fist in the air repeatedly.
No points were scored. No grand defensive stand was made.
But it was a meaningful few seconds nonetheless.
“It was so cool,” Koerner said, “because I knew going down to the last seconds we got the win.”
A historic win at that.
M-S earned its first-ever girls’ basketball sectional championship, outlasting rival Lincoln 52-43 on Friday night in a Class 3A game on the Railsplitters’ home court.
“We preached the whole year, ‘We’re going to set some standards for you girls, and if you do it the right way good things will happen,’” second-year Bulldogs coach Garrett Risley said. “Then they get to reap a little bit of what they sow … celebrating a sectional.”
M-S (30-4) entered this matchup with Lincoln (24-9) with the knowledge it had defeated its Apollo Conference foe twice during the regular season.
That didn’t mean the Bulldogs weren’t going to get the Railsplitters’ best shot with an Elite Eight berth on the line.
It’s exactly what transpired in a back-and-forth game for most of the evening.
“The key for us is always going to be defense,” Risley said. “Our girls as a team did enough to get the win.”
And M-S looked to be in good shape early in Friday’s showcase, working a quick high-low passing pattern that opened up opportunities for Koerner and junior Durbin Thomas up top as well as looks for Taylor and senior Ivie Juarez in the paint.
After building a 15-12 lead through eight minutes, however, the Bulldogs saw the Railsplitters rally to a 24-23 advantage with about 90 seconds remaining in the first half. M-S did claw back to a 26-all tie before entering the locker room.
Lincoln sophomores Kloe Froebe and Becca Heitzig powered their club’s offense before the break with adept outside shooting and dangerous slashing in the lanes, amassing all but two of the Railsplitters’ points in that stretch.
Bulldogs junior Abigail Bunting was tasked with shadowing Froebe, leading to Bunting taking a blow to the mouth during one of Froebe’s drives.
“She’s a good player. Really good,” Bunting said, adding that her gums were a bit sore and one of her teeth might be loose. “I’ve been working for it this whole season, so I felt really ready for it.”
Froebe connected on just three field goals the rest of the night, and Heitzig added only one.
But M-S ran into a different issue instead. Its offense completely stagnated as Lincoln possessed a 31-28 lead halfway through the third period.
“Our coach really emphasizes next play,” Koerner said, “and I think that’s the mentality we all had going into that moment.”
Koerner began forcing her way to the rim for buckets. Junior Savannah Orgeron hit a crucial corner three to pump up the Bulldogs’ bench and rooting section. Thomas connected on a three of her own.
Just like that, M-S had charged ahead 42-33 through three quarters. Lincoln never trimmed its deficit to less than eight points the rest of the way.
“I was ready to do it for my team. I knew I needed to step up and help my teammates out,” Orgeron said. “We pushed each other to get the dub.”
Koerner’s 19 points and Orgeron’s 16 points off the bench paced the Bulldogs, who added eight points from Thomas and six points from Taylor.
The Railsplitters’ Froebe led all scorers with 20 points and Heitzig chipped in 12 points, but none of their teammates finished with more than five points.
“When the girls decide to make things happen, good things do happen,” Risley said. “Poised is a good way to describe them. The senior leadership, that next-play mentality, all the things that coaches say, they do.”
M-S is one win away from a Class 3A state semifinals berth. The Bulldogs must get through Civic Memorial (31-4), which knocked off Mattoon 72-68 in overtime during another sectional final on Friday. M-S and Civic Memorial meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the Highland Super-Sectional game.
“It’s so awesome,” Koerner said. “All of us were on our A-game, and just a great team effort all around.”