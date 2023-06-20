MAHOMET — Blake Wolters continues to be lauded for his standout senior season with Mahomet-Seymour baseball.
The recent Bulldogs graduate is part of the 2023 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings High School All-America team, with his inclusion on the third team announced Tuesday. This award follows Wolters being named the 2023 Illinois Baseball Gatorade Player of the Year earlier this month.
Wolters is the first and only other local athlete to be named to an ABCA/Rawlings All-America team since Buckley-Loda’s Scott Garrelts in 1979 (second team). The ABCA/Rawlings All-America lists date back to 1969.
Wolters is an Arizona baseball signee who is expected to be highly sought after as a right-handed pitcher in next month’s MLB draft. He’s presently listed on MLB.com as the No. 35 prospect in the 2023 draft class.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Wolters tossed 482/3 innings this spring for a Class 3A regional-champion M-S baseball team, finishing with a 7-1 record, 0.43 earned run average and 106 strikeouts. He allowed 13 hits and three earned runs on the season.
Also the 2022 News-Gazette All-Area baseball Player of the Year, Wolters hit .438 in 105 at-bats as a senior, racking up 13 doubles, nine home runs and 39 RBI.