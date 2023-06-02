MAHOMET — Blake Wolters' high school baseball career ended Wednesday with a frustrating Class 3A sectional semifinal loss to Rochester.
But Mahomet-Seymour's outgoing senior didn't have to wait long to learn of some better news.
Wolters has been named the 2023 Illinois Baseball Gatorade Player of the Year, he revealed Friday morning on social media. Wolters is the first-ever Mahomet-Seymour athlete to receive this honor, as well as the first-ever local player to earn this distinction since it began in 1986.
Winning this award makes Wolters eligible for Gatorade's national Player of the Year plaudit, the recipient of which will be announced later this month.
"It just puts him in such an elite category," Bulldogs coach Nic DiFilippo said to The News-Gazette. "You talk about who has won this award before him ... (and) you put your name in this category of men that are legitimate professional ball players.
"To be on that list is amazing. ... All the credit goes to him for the time and dedication he's sacrificed to get to this point."
The Arizona baseball signee and 2022 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year completed his final prep baseball campaign with a 7-1 pitching record that included a 0.43 earned run average across 48 2/3 innings. Wolters permitted 13 hits and 14 walks all season while striking out 106 opponents, helping M-S (31-6) win its third consecutive Class 3A regional championship.
“Blake Wolters is far and away the best pitcher we’ve seen this season,” Mt. Zion coach J.D. Arnold said in a press release. “He has three plus pitches that he can throw at any point in the count. His fastball was 94 to 97 miles per hour, but his offspeed stuff was what I walked away most impressed with.”
Prior to Wednesday's loss, Wolters was hitting .440 with nine home runs and 39 RBI as well.
Wolters presently is listed as the No. 35 prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft class, according to a post on MLB.com. The draft is slated for July 9-11 in Seattle.