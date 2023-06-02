MAHOMET — Blake Wolters woke up Friday morning and achieved one of the goals he set out to accomplish months ago.
The Mahomet-Seymour baseball standout won the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year honor for this season, becoming the first M-S athlete to receive this honor, as well as the first local player to earn this distinction since it began in 1986.
“I had thought about it,” Wolters told The News-Gazette on Friday. “Going into the season, it was a goal of mine. I wanted to be the best player in the state. Throughout the season, I didn’t really think about it, but when I was making my goals before this season, this was on it.”
And now Wolters is forever associated with the honor that makes him eligible for Gatorade’s National Player of the Year. The recipient of that accolade will be announced later this month.
“It just puts him in such an elite category,” Bulldogs coach Nic DiFilippo told The News-Gazette. “You talk about who has won this award before him ... (and) you put your name in this category of men that are legitimate professional ball players.
“To be on that list is amazing. ... All the credit goes to him for the time and dedication he’s sacrificed to get to this point.”
Wolters is signed to play baseball with Arizona, but the 2022 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year is projected as a possible early-round draft choice when the MLB draft starts July 9 in Seattle.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound right-handed pitcher just saw his high school season come to an end on Wednesday, with M-S losing 6-2 to Rochester in a Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal game.
Still, Wolters had a prolific spring while also dealing with constant attention and scrutiny from double-digit MLB scouts who were in attendance for every one of his starts on the mound.
Wolters finished with a 7-1 record and a 0.43 earned run average across 48 2/3 innings. He only allowed 13 hits and 14 walks all season while striking out 106 opponents, helping M-S (31-6) win its third consecutive 3A regional championship and set a single-season record for wins in the process.
“Blake Wolters is far and away the best pitcher we’ve seen this season,” Mt. Zion coach J.D. Arnold said in a press release. “He has three plus pitches that he can throw at any point in the count. His fastball was 94 to 97 miles per hour, but his offspeed stuff was what I walked away most impressed with.”
On top of the honor for his baseball prowess, Wolters has mainted a 3.96 grade-point average and will receive a $1,000 grant that Wolters can donate to a business or non-profit organization of his choice.
“That’s a cool part of it that they honor,” Wolters said. “It’s important to get good grades and give back just as much as it is to play baseball. I think it’s really cool they recognize that.”
Along with his pitching success, Wolters hit .440 with nine home runs and 39 RBI.
Wolters presently is listed as the No. 35 prospect in the 2023 MLB draft class, according to MLB.com.
He’ll spend the next month prepping for what could be another milestone achievement for the recent M-S graduate.
“I’m just going to be getting my throwing program and training program right and timed out,” Wolters said. “Just taking this time to get better and keep working. We’ll see come July what happens.”