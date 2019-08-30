FISHER — Brianna Keeton never pondered quitting football when she first started playing in fifth grade.

Even if that thought crossed her mind, Keeton’s mother wasn’t going to let it happen.

“When it gets to the point of signing the check to rent out the equipment and all that, she’s like, ‘Once I sign this check, you have to do it the whole year. You cannot give up,’” Keeton recalled. “And I’m like, ‘OK.’”

To this day, Keeton still hasn’t stepped away from the gridiron.

The Fisher senior is readying for what she expects to be her final season of competitive football, opening Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac.

She instead harbors dreams of latching on with a college women’s basketball program to continue her athletic career.

That said, the offensive lineman/linebacker has plenty of thoughts about football and the role of women and young girls within it.

First off, she’s not interested in being publicized simply because of her gender.

Keeton got into football because some of her elementary school classmates suggested she give it a shot, when Keeton’s class was given sheets of paper advertising both football and cheerleading tryouts.

“I always wanted to be a cheerleader. I used to go to Unity. Their cheerleading, their dance teams were really big and really extravagant,” Keeton said. “I practically ran home (with the sheet), actually. I was just really excited because I wasn’t in sports. We moved here, I was in third grade, and we couldn’t find any softball teams for me to play (on).”

So football it was.

Keeton describes herself as being on the shorter and chubbier side in those days. And she wasn’t quite ready for all that went into her new sport.

“I’m gassed just from like warming up,” Keeton said. “They started playing tackle football here in third grade, so I’m already kind of behind.”

Keeton ultimately found a home on the both the offensive and defensive lines.

It created some unexpected attention — and not because she was a girl in a male-dominated venture.

“I got bruises all over my arms,” Keeton said. “People thought I was getting abused, and I’m like, ‘No, I play football.’”

Keeton offers up plenty of reasons for enjoying the game. Her initial logic behind coming back for more year after year, however, was based in the rarity of her situation.

She remembers very few girls going through any ranks of Fisher football — specifically, one before her and one afterward.

Neither lasted past one season, by Keeton’s recollection.

“I guess everyone assumed that, ‘Hey, I’m going to quit after one year,’” Keeton said. “The first thing was to prove everyone wrong.

“I’m not just a fish out in shark water. I’m not. ... The turning point for me after that second year was, ‘Am I going to be another stereotype of quitting after a year or two?’ or am I going to finish this, and am I going to continue to thrive in my athletic ability and see where this will take me.”

Perhaps the only point when Keeton truly considered stepping aside was prior to her sophomore year of high school, when she thought she could make an impact playing volleyball.

She was more interested in sticking around the “brotherhood” football has to offer.

“Once June hits ... I’m a little more amped up than I usually am,” Keeton said. “I’m more hyper. I’m more uplifting. I’m just overall balls-to-the-wall crazy all the time.

“I wait for 3 o’clock (on school days). I don’t try to miss any of these (moments) because this is a way for me to exert all my energy I do have.”

Early in Keeton’s football history, she noticed herself going through puberty before the boys around her. Putting on a little more muscle and size.

Around sixth or seventh grade, that positively affected her statistics.

“I got a lot of tackles. I got a lot of fumble recoveries,” Keeton said. “That year just kind of set in stone of ‘Hey, you’ve got to finish this out.’”

Keeton acknowledges her time in high school football hasn’t been as straightforward as showing up, matching her male contemporaries and heading home.

The biggest way in which that plays out is during basic drills with coach Jake Palmer’s squad.

“I can never take reps off,” Keeton said. “My 75 percent looks like the guys’ 50 percent. My 100 percent looks like the guys’ 75 percent. So I have to go 110, 115 percent every single time because if not, it looks like I’m slacking.”

Keeton doesn’t view this as unfair. In fact, she applies the mindset to basketball, which she only picked up at Bunnies coach Ken Ingold’s encouragement.The mentality makes Keeton a bulldog underneath the net, and she averaged 6.7 rebounds per game last season.

Such figures aren’t as easy for Keeton to come by under the Friday night lights. She was credited with one tackle in 2018.

But without football, Keeton believes, there’d be no hope of suiting up in basketball beyond 12th grade.

“Everyone says that I’m a natural athlete, but at the same time, I truly wasn’t,” Keeton said. “It was football that showed me my athletic ability and showed me, ‘Hey, you’re doing all this and this is really hard for a girl to do.’”

Even if college basketball doesn’t become a reality for Keeton, she has other plans for her future.

She’s interested in nursing and may attend nearby Parkland College for a couple years.

Another significant goal on Keeton’s radar is building the Bunnie football brand by coaching in the local youth league.

“There’s a lot of times where girls would come in and then they’re like, well, I don’t know if I want to do this,” Keeton said. “I would love to see another girl eventually come through the Fisher football family.”

The girl in the bright orange jersey stictched with No. 55 may not be between the white lines every snap of her senior campaign.

Brianna Keeton, though, is as integral a part of her program and community as any of her teammates.

“I always thank football,” Keeton said. “I always thank the coaches. I always thank the players. Because, no matter what, they have supported me. ... This is an atmosphere that you’ll never find anywhere else.”