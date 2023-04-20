FISHER — Several members of the Fisher softball team’s starting lineup are bonded by a fun similarity.
One that was highlighted by the Tri-Valley public address announcer during the Heart of Illinois Conference game between the teams on April 12 in Downs.
“It was, ‘K. Evans, K. Burke, K. Arndt,’” senior Kylan Arndt said. “It just kept going.”
Arndt, seniors Kallie Evans, Karsyn Burke and Kailey May and sophomore Kimberly Schoonover typically ensure more than half of the Bunnies’ batting order contains individuals whose names begin with the same letter.
The quintet is also playing a big role in coach Ken Ingold’s team piling up wins this season.
Fisher (11-5) got off to a 10-1 start and has entered a grueling section of its schedule.
The Bunnies’ four losses this month are by a combined 12 runs to quality opponents in Salt Fork, Tri-Valley, Unity and Heyworth.
Even in those defeats, Ingold and his players are finding much to be happy about.
“I’m pleased with where our program’s at,” said Ingold, in his 15th season overseeing Fisher softball. “I’ve got six seniors that have been very committed and dedicated, and they deserve to have some success and I’m glad to see them having that.”
Those six upperclassmen — Arndt, Evans, Burke, May, Aundreha Kelley and Alexis Moore — joined Schoonover, junior Jenna Clemmons and sophomore Paige Hott in constituting the Bunnies’ lineup during Tuesday afternoon’s nonconference home game with Unity.
When the Bunnies and Rockets met last regular season, Unity rolled to a 15-0 win en route to its second consecutive Class 2A state tournament appearance.
One year later, Fisher nearly came away with a win before ultimately falling 3-2.
“Even though we lost really bad (last year), we came into this with an open mind,” said Evans, the Bunnies’ leadoff hitter and shortstop who logged two hits Tuesday. “We knew we had some good competition coming in here, but we definitely tried our best.”
It helps Fisher that the roster has grown a little older. Ingold could utilize just two seniors in 2021 and only one senior in 2022.
“Our core group of seniors growing together, getting to play and have experience is really nice, because we all know how each other works,” said Arndt, the Bunnies’ top pitcher who worked all seven innings Tuesday. “Getting the underclassmen into the group and finding out what everyone’s strengths and weaknesses are and building off that as a team really helps.”
Ingold didn’t point to offense when asked about the biggest area of growth he’s seen from his team, despite Fisher averaging more than seven runs per game prior to Wednesday’s home game with Heyworth.
“We’ve made some major strides defensively,” Ingold said. “We had one bad inning at Tri-Valley (a 9-7 loss), and that really cost us. Besides that, we’ve played flawless defensively this year.”
The Bunnies had only one error Tuesday against Unity. Arndt largely pitched to contact, though she did compile six strikeouts.
“Kylan’s a workhorse. She’s a bulldog,” Ingold said. “Kylan’s not going to walk a lot of people, and if we can minimize defensive mistakes and hit the ball a little bit, I think we’re going to be in a lot of games down the stretch.”
Fisher struggled a bit with runners in scoring position on Tuesday, stranding the bases loaded in the sixth inning and leaving five runners on base overall.
On the flip side, the Bunnies were hitting up and down their lineup. Evans in the leadoff spot and Kelley in the nine spot reached base a combined five times, and seven of Ingold’s nine batters got aboard at least once apiece.
“It has definitely grown,” Evans said of the offense. “We all can hit and we all can bunt if we need to. I know with two outs we definitely battle, and we will get what we need to.”
Arndt is dealing with a shoulder injury to her non-throwing left arm that initially had her a little concerned with her status for this season.
“That was a big deal ... not knowing how it was going to look for me,” Arndt said. “Seeing success and having my teammates behind my back just felt really good and helped me get better in the circle as I pitched more games.”
Fisher earned a confidence-boosting victory against 16-win Le Roy, beating the Panthers 5-2 on April 14, and is trying to get back on track after losing 8-0 at home to Heyworth on Wednesday.
The Bunnies have shown in the past they can take success well beyond the regular season. Ingold guided his 2016 team to the 1A state tournament, where Fisher placed fourth.
“We have very big goals,” Evans said. “We’d like to at least win regionals, and I would love to see us go further.”