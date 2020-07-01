DANVILLE — Tim Bunton has coached more than 1,200 baseball games in charge of the Danville Area Community College program.
But the veteran coach who helped bring back the baseball program at DACC won’t do so in the future.
Bunton announced on Tuesday he will step down as DACC’s baseball coach, a position he first started in 1996. Bunton — who will stay involved with the college and continue serving as DACC’s athletic director — compiled a 668-535 record in charge of the Jaguars.
“I look forward to continuing working with our great coaching staff and continuing to try and improve our department, such as facilities, fundraising, travel, website and more,” Bunton said in a statement.
Clayton Hicks, a former DACC pitcher and previously the pitching coach with the Jaguars, was tabbed to replace Bunton as the program’s head coach.
“Coach Hicks will be a great head coach here at DACC,” Bunton said. “He has been very loyal to this program, both as a player and a coach. He is a hard worker and wants the best for the young men he will be leading, both on and off the field.”
Hicks served as manager of the Hannibal Hoots in the Prospect League during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He pitched at DACC in 2010 and 2011 before going on to end his college career at Quincy University.
“I hope to continue the tradition of winning that Coach Bunton has brought to DACC baseball,” Hicks said in a statement. “I look forward in continuing to develop strong student-athletes, such as Coach Bunton was able to do while I was a player of his. He led me to have strong leadership skills in which I want to bring to DACC baseball and build on the winning culture.”