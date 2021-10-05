ST. JOSEPH — Kennedi Burnett has made the most of her time in St. Joseph-Ogden’s volleyball program.
Her dynamic skill set has helped propel the squad to a strong start to the 2021 season, with the Spartans carrying a 13-4 record into Tuesday night’s Illini Prairie Conference home match against Monticello.
The night has extra significance beyond just what happens on the court, too, with the SJ-O program raising funds for the Dick Duval Scholarship to honor the late Spartans football coach who died in late August of cancer.
For Burnett, the 6-foot outside hitter is the most experienced player on coach Abby McDonald’s roster this season and a staple of the program each season of her high school career. Now a senior, Burnett was a key cog on the 2019 SJ-O team that finished third in state in Class 2A.
“I’ve developed my game with more and more experience at different levels of competition,” Burnett said. “My goal is to always walk into the gym and try to get better each day and keep a positive mindset.”
McDonald says Burnett is just as talented defensively as she is on offense. The statistics agree — she routinely produces double-doubles and has 144 kills to go along with 137 digs and 53 aces.
How has Burnett evolved into one of the area’s most dynamic talents? The answer dives well beyond drills that complement her strong net play, defensive awareness and serving abilities.
“It’s not just the physical skills,” Burnett said. “It’s more so mental … playing like it’s your last game with people you love is more important than your personal success. Senior me compared to freshman me is more like, do my role for them. You have to lead your team for who you want to look at yourself as.”
Before the Spartans will try later this month to start the process of advancing to the state tournament for the third time in the last five years, Burnett’s leadership will be one of their most important attributes.
“She’s always had great court presence and awareness, but she does so much for our program besides what you see on the court,” McDonald said. “Kids will go to her for questions and in practice, she’s willing to demonstrate and (lead) some of our younger kids based on the experience that she has.”
Burnett’s leadership abilities stem from experience — junior Shayne Immke is the only other current SJ-O player who was on the 2019 roster — and a family history of athletic success at SJ-O.
Abigail Burnett played volleyball at Parkland after a successful stint at SJ-O saw her contribute to the 2016 team that placed second in state. On the baseball diamond, older brother Crayton Burnett is set to enter his freshman campaign on the Illinois pitching staff after winning The News-Gazette’s All-Area Player of the Year honors this past summer.
“We’d always pepper with each other,” Burnett said about growing up with Abigail. “I always (went to) her games and that made me want to try it.”
McDonald has watched the sisters — and Crayton, too — maintain a friendly competition to prove themselves.
“I don’t know there was pressure there, but (Kennedi) likes to compete,” McDonald said. “I think if anything, they pushed each other to be successful … they’re just such a well rounded group of athletes that if anything, it’s helped guide her to be the competitor that she is.”
Perhaps it was growing up watching Abigail, who earned N-G First-Team All-Area honors after her senior season, that laid the foundation for Kennedi to join the ranks of the area’s best.
St. Thomas More senior Anna McClure is committed to play at Ohio State. Unity senior and three-time all-area selection Emma Bleecher is set to continue playing at Ferris State University. Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Addison Oyer is an imposing outside hitter who has yet to announce where her playing career will continue.
All of the above have played together on Illini Elite, a club team based out of Bloomington. And while the Spartans, Sabers, Rockets and Panthers have traded paint over the course of the season, the relationship between the players off the court is strong.
“It’s always fun to look forward to those games because you know how competitive every one of us is,” said Burnett, who has not committed yet to play in college. “No matter the outcome, it’s always fun to lead with each other, see each other across the net and (know) you’re playing for the same spot the same way.”
Names like Katelyn Berry, Emily Bigger and Payton Vallee headlined the Spartans roster for Burnett’s first three seasons in the program but have all since graduated.
That leaves the senior as the most experienced at the helm of a group that has little postseason experience, which itself owes to the pandemic-shortened spring 2021 season.
“(Our team) chemistry is very solid right now and every time in the gym and on the court, things just seem to get better,” Burnett said. “Things are clicking, and as we put more work in I think we’re going have a real solid team in the next couple of weeks and during (the) postseason.”
The season is all going according to the plan McDonald, SJ-O’s coach since 2008, and her staff have in place.
“For this group, not having a postseason last year, it was a different approach,” McDonald said. “Now we’re back to that same philosophy that wins and losses are going to come right now, but as long as we’re learning from them, it’s going to make us better when it counts. I hope that philosophy will pay off for these kids, because they’ve definitely bought into it thus far.”
The Spartans have nine regular-season matches and the Topper Tournament in Mt. Pulaski on Oct. 23 left before the postseason begins in late October, and Burnett is eager to leave it all on the court.
“Expectations are going into every single game, no matter who the competition is, giving it your all and pretend it’s like the last game you’ll ever play,” Burnett said. “Doing the little things right can lead to big successes, no matter who the competition is. Practice how you play.”