CHAMPAIGN — Chris Bush is quick to relay a mantra that he no doubt has heard countless times from his high school basketball coach, Champaign Central’s LeConte Nix.
“It’s as a team. We win as a team, not one-on-one,” the Maroons’ sophomore said Friday night. “There’s no individual. It’s the team.”
Even so, it was hard to ignore a tantalizing individual matchup entering a Big 12 Conference boys’ game between Central and visiting Urbana.
The 6-foot-5 forward Bush versus 6-7 Tigers junior forward Malcolm Morris.
“It’s good to push myself,” Bush said before cracking a smile. “And I feel like I won.”
Combes Gymnasium’s scoereboard indicated as much by night’s end.
Bush powered to a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds to help Central secure its first victory of the season, via a 71-60 decision over Urbana.
“It means a lot,” said Bush, who also provided four steals and four blocked shots for the Maroons (1-2).
“We worked hard in practice, and just glad to see it finally paid off.”
Bush and Morris stole the show in a sloppy first half, before complementary performances on both sides allowed the contest to stabilize as time went on.
Ultimately, Central received better supplementary efforts than its opponent.
“They’re a young team ... but they play hard,” said Nix, in his second season overseeing the Maroons. “They’re hungry for a win, and they just played hard. I’m happy for them, and we’ve got to keep going. It’s a step.”
The Maroons and Tigers (0-8) combined for 15 turnovers in the first quarter alone, with Nix’s crew and Urbana coach Verdell Jones Jr.’s squad each playing a bit too quickly for its own good.
That allowed the cream to rise to the top, so to speak.
In this case, it meant Bush rattled off 10 points and grabbed five rebounds while Morris compiled nine points and six boards in the first eight minutes of game time.
“He can just play inside-out. He’s tough to guard,” Nix said of Bush. “And Malcolm’s a great player. (Bush) wore him down. ... We talked about grit — a lot of it (Friday).”
Bush went into halftime boasting 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Morris countered with an intermission ledger of 21 points and 11 rebounds.
But it was Central that possessed a 33-28 edge in the scoring column.
“If we could surround (Morris) with some perimeter shots, it loosens things up for him,” Jones said. “He works so hard, and we want to be able to get him some assistance. Those are the things we talk about, not leaving it to him.”
Nix and his staff opted for a similar message between halves. And both teams seemed to heed their coaches’ advice.
Six different Maroons and four different Tigers scored at least one point apiece in the third quarter, Bush and Morris included. The period’s leading scorer actually was Urbana freshman Kyree Hillsman with seven points.
Again, Central found a bit more balance than the Tigers could achieve. The Maroons pulled in front 54-45 by the third quarter’s conclusion and maintained the advantage from there.
“We didn’t know nothing about (Urbana). We just played our game, worried about us. The chips fell, and we won,” Bush said. “It just has something to do with confidence, and our confidence rolls. Coach gave us a great motivational speech (at halftime), and it worked.”
Bush declined to reveal the details of that speech, noting with a grin that it was meant for the Maroons only.
Morris finished with 30 points and 15 rebounds for the Tigers, who dropped a 51-44 result to another Big 12 rival, Centennial, earlier in the week.
Hillsman (12 points), junior Manny Jones (seven points, six rebounds) and senior Gideon Kapongo (six points, five rebounds) provided solid contributions around Morris.
“They’ll catch on. We believe in them,” Verdell Jones said. “You’ve got to make shots. It’s a make-or-miss league. If shots are open, you’ve got to hit the shot.”
Central’s noteworthy performances outside of Bush’s came from sophomore David Riley (13 points, five rebounds), junior Axel Baldwin (11 points, five rebounds), senior Chris Chen (seven points, four rebounds) and junior Landon Robinson (six points, four steals).
Baldwin and Chen battled though foul trouble all night, and Chen actually fouled out with more than four minutes remaining in regulation.
But, with Bush at the forefront, the Maroons were permitted to update the all-time program wins plaque hanging on Combes Gym’s north wall.
Chen was given the honor of climbing a small ladder and changing the flippable numbers to read “1,760.”
“It’s always great,” Nix said. “It’s good to celebrate like that. We’ve got a good history here, so we’ve got to keep it going. We’ve got to get a couple more up there.”