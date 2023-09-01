Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights three storylines ahead of a weekend of action at Huff Hall with matches against Wichita State (5 p.m., Friday) and Illinois State (1 p.m., Sunday) up next for Illini:
Improvements evident in Valpo sweepIllinois’ turnaround between Saturday’s season opener at Northern Illinois and Tuesday’s home opener against Valparaiso was limited to a single practice Monday, with Sunday an off day. There were still some specific points Illini coach Chris Tamas wanted to address. Serving, for sure, after 13 errors and just eight aces in the win against the Huskies. Second contact was another major topic of conversation.
The former was still a bit of an issue even in a sweep of Valparaiso. Illinois finished with 11 service errors and two aces in the three-set victory. But Tamas did see better second contact against the Beacons and a more consistent attack because of it.
“I think we let up too many aces, and there were some miscommunication plays where we could have had someone else put a set on the ball, and we just let the ball drop,” Tamas said about Illinois’ play at NIU. “There was some hesitation between two players. There’s not always a rule for that. Sometimes, it’s just, ‘Hey, if you’re near the ball, you need to go get it.’ It seems simple enough, but they have to be able to. It’s not always the setter who takes every second ball. It’s whoever is closest to it. I saw much better second contacts (Tuesday), which gets you a lot better swings.”
Moser taking aggressive approachBrooke Mosher showed off her powerful left-handed swing in Tuesday’s win against Valparaiso. And that was just turning at the net and sending a rocket past the Beacons’ defense. Illinois’ setter, a natural righty, can do a full approach at the net with either hand after teaching herself to do it left-handed in the last two months. It lines up with the way the Illinois staff wants Mosher to approach her position. Facilitating the Illini attack is important. So is being a part of it.
“We tell her we want her to be pretty aggressive up there,” Tamas said. “She’s keeping teams on their toes. The block has to respect her, and the defenses have to play for her. That’s what we want. She’s doing a nice job of not only doing it, but making sure she’s doing it in the right circumstances.”
Versatile roster benefiting IlliniThe makeup of the Illinois roster, coupled with injuries and illness the past two seasons, has meant asking multiple players to slide into a new position. A role they might have played in high school or club, but not one they were necessarily recruited to Illinois to fill. Like Mosher playing at outside hitter and opposite in 2022. Or Kayla Burbage and Sarah Bingham at outside hitter and opposite, respectively, this season.
Bingham points to the team’s resilience and athleticism making those changes possible. That strength and conditioning coach Emily Schilling trains them “on just being an athlete,” the redshirt sophomore said, is important.
“I mean, obviously, a super versatile team, but I think grit is definitely one word that comes to mind,” Burbage added. “I think everybody on the team wants it so bad, and we want it for each other, so we’re willing to be in these awkward situations just for the betterment of the team. Literally, if anyone was asked to play any position, they’d be willing to do it or at least try. I think that says a lot about our team.”