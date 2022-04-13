GIFFORD — Brad Underwood has relocated to the office that used to belong to Ron Zook, Tim Beckman, Bill Cubit and Lovie Smith. The rest of the Illinois men’s basketball staff has also taken up temporary residence at what’s now called the Fighting Illini Center for Excellence connected to Memorial Stadium.
Not that Underwood or the Illinois coaches have spent a ton of time in their new digs with the renovation and expansion project at Ubben Basketball Complex going into overdrive as soon as the 2021-22 season was complete.
A live recruiting period last weekend had the Illinois staff on the road evaluating potential prospects. That was interspersed with a visit from LSU transfer guard Brandon Murray, who ultimately committed to Georgetown on Monday. And individual workouts for the Illini players still on campus has moved next door at the ARC.
“It becomes very, very hectic,” Underwood said Tuesday evening before the Coaches vs. Cancer event at Gordyville USA. “There is no down time. We’re busier now than we were during the season in terms of hours.”
Plenty of time and energy is being spent on building the 2022-23 roster. Illinois signed three four-star freshmen in November and will officially add a five/four-star guard when Skyy Clark signs his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
Those newcomers could be vital to a rebuilt Illini backcourt. That was already going to be a priority for Illinois ahead of the 2022-23 season with Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Da’Monte Williams exhausting their eligibility.
The need has only become greater since the end of the season with guards Andre Curbelo and Brandin Podziemski — along with forward Omar Payne — entering the transfer portal. Podziemski was the latest, announcing his decision Tuesday afternoon.
“I think that we’re all in a position where there’s no surprises in the portal,” Underwood said. “It’s what our culture is going to be from here on out. I think at some point you may see every kid enter the portal with name, image and likeness. You’ve got kids leaving programs that played 30 minutes (per game). You’ve got kids leaving programs that won Big Ten championships. You accept it. It is what it is. We’re not going to complain about it.”
Illinois was already in the hunt in the portal for a veteran guard before Clark committed and Podziemski announced his intent to transfer. While Murray is now off the board to the Hoyas, the Illini are still pursuing Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. and Texas transfer Courtney Ramey. It’s the second time around for both, as Illinois recruited the pair out of Lincoln Park and Webster Groves (Mo.), respectively.
“We’ve got to take them from the portal, as well,” Underwood said. “We’ll do that. We’ve got a heck of a program and a lot of really positive things going our way. We’ve got a lot to sell.”
What will help Illinois in the latest round of roster turnover and rebuilding is deadlines to declare for the NBA draft and enter the portal to preserve eligibility for the coming season moving back to pre-pandemic normals. Early entrants for the NBA draft have to decide by end of day April 24, and anyone interested in transferring and playing in 2022-23 has to be in the portal by May 1.
“It’s much different to have it this early compared to August as it was two years ago and even late summer (last year),” Underwood said.
The offseason decision that could affect Illinois the most is the one Kofi Cockburn is mulling. The first team All-American center is facing his final NBA draft decision. Should he declare by April 24 then he’s marking the end of his college basketball career.
“He’s evaluating all of his options,” Underwood said. “He’s talking with his people. … We’re continuing to move forward in every facet whatever that entails — with him, without him. We’ll help him and support him in any way possible.”
Illinois is also waiting on decisions by Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson. Both can opt to use their pandemic-created bonus year of eligibility to return to college basketball for a sixth season. It doesn’t necessarily mean a return would be at Illinois, though, given both have already maxed out their original five-year clock and a return to the Illini — and one more year of a scholarship — would have to be a mutual decision between player and program.
“Jake has had some shoulder surgery, so he is rehabbing that,” Underwood said. “That was a pretty significant injury that he had at the end of the year. We missed him greatly. He was a huge part of what we did offensively. We’ll see how that plays out. Hutch getting healthy has been something we haven’t seen. A lot of decisions to make for those guys. They’re older, and we’ll see. They’ve both been instrumental in different things we’ve done in our program. Unfortunately, Hutch hasn’t done it on the court.”