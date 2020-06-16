CHAMPAIGN — Four boys' basketball teams are set to win state championships next March.
In Champaign.
The IHSA awarded the tournament to Champaign and State Farm Center on Monday, ending a 25-year absence from what was an annual event in Champaign for almost 80 years.
Here's a look, by the numbers, at the tournament's storied history before it returns to Champaign in 2021:
— 3 state champions from Champaign County: Champaign High, led by former Illini Ted Beach, took home the title in 1946 at Huff Gym during the one-class system. Centennial followed suit 63 years later, with James Kinney and Rayvonte Rice sparking the Chargers to a Class 3A state championship in 2009 at Carver Arena in Peoria. Seven years later, St. Joseph-Ogden, carried by Brandon Trimble, followed suit by winning the 2A state title in 2016 in Peoria.
— 4 state titles won in a row by Peoria Manual from 1994 to 1997, the only school to ever win that many consecutive boys' basketball state titles. Dick Van Scyoc coached the 1994 champions before the late Wayne McClain roamed the Rams' sidelines for their final three championships in that time span. McClain's first title coaching Manual happened in Champaign in 1995 before his last two took place in downtown Peoria. He eventually became an Illini assistant coach under Bill Self in 2001.
— 7 state championships won by Chicago Simeon, the most in state history. The Wolverines only earned one title in Champaign, doing so in 1984, before winning six in Peoria (2006, 2007, 2010-13).
— 29 appearances by Quincy, the most all-time by any program in the state's history with the Blue Devils last appearing in 1998. Quincy boasts two state titles in in history: 1933 and 1981, with Jerry Leggett's 1980-81 team, led by Bruce Douglas, finishing off a perfect 33-0 season.
— 56 points scored by Jalen Brunson in a Class 4A state semifinal game against Whitney Young in 2014, with the Stevenson guard — in his second season with the Dallas Mavericks — dropping in a single-game state tournament scoring record. Despite his prolific performance, Stevenson lost 75-68 to Whitney Young.
— 114 schools who have won at least one state title since the event's inception in 1908. Of those 114, 35 have won multiple titles, led by Simeon's seven. Within striking distance of the Wolverines: Chicago Morgan Park (five), Peoria (five), Peoria Manual (five), Mt. Vernon (four), Lawrenceville (four), Proviso East (four) and Whitney Young (four).
— 252 points scored by Mike Duff, the still-standing small-school record by a player in state tournament history and only 17 points less than what Jamie Brandon accomplished from 1987 to 1990 to set the all-time state tournament scoring mark for Chicago King. Duff starred for Eldorado from 1975 to 1977, helping the Eagles place fourth in Class A in 1975 and third in Class A in 1977.