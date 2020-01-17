CHAMPAIGN — Illinois defensive passing game coordinator Gill Byrd is stepping away from the program, the school announced Friday.
“The Byrd family loves the (Lovie) Smith family,” Byrd said. “As Christians, my wife and I have always functioned under the principle that you finish what you started. Because of the priority that God places on the family and because of an illness in our family, we believe our time is up here in Champaign-Urbana. I would like to thank Lovie (Smith) and everyone at the University of Illinois for the great time we’ve had while in Champaign-Urbana. The future is bright for both the Byrds and the University of Illinois football program.”
Byrd coached at Illinois for two seasons after working with Smith for the St. Louis Rams, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“Gill Byrd is like a brother to me,” Smith said. “We have coached together at four different stops and he has had an incredible influence on the teams and players at each place he’s been. As good a coach as he is on the field, Gill is even a better person. I hope for nothing but the best for Gill and his family. We will miss him greatly around our program.”
Byrd was paid $300,000 in 2019 and was scheduled to get raises to $445,000 in 2020 and $550,000 in 2021.
Smith announced other changes to his staff. He is adding Alfred Davis to coach defensive tackles and Jimmy Lindsey to work with defensive ends.
Davis worked at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and Lindsey was at Western Kentucky.
Keynodo Hudson, a cornerbacks coach, will now coach all of the Illinois defensive backs.