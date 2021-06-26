His full given name is Terry W. Cole III. But to his First Federal baseball teammates, he goes by Tre. And the 12-year-old, who will be an eighth-grader at Edison Middle School in Champaign this upcoming school year, made a name for himself on Wednesday night, throwing a no-hitter and striking out 16 during a 6-0 win at Zahnd Park to deliver a C-U Kiwanis Little League tournament title to First Federal. Sports Editor Matt Daniels caught up briefly with the promising right-hander to see what the past few days have been like:
What was more nerve-racking: pitching the no-hitter or conducting the postgame radio interview on WDWS 1400-AM?
The interview on WDWS. I was super nervous. I have never been in an interview before, and I had no idea what to say. It totally caught me by surprise. It all happened so fast. It was a really cool experience, though. I loved it. If I could do the interview over again, I would have thanked more people, like my coaches and my teammates because they deserve a lot of credit for an awesome season, too.
You throw pretty hard. What’s your secret?
I can’t tell you: It’s a secret. And, if I did tell you, my dad would kill me. But really, I have good genes; it runs in the family.
Is there an MLB pitcher you like watching or try to model your game after?
I don’t model myself after pitchers because I’m not just a pitcher. I can play any position, but my favorite position is shortstop, so I model myself after Shohei Ohtani because he is a two-way player, and so am I.
How did you celebrate Wednesday night?
I hung out with friends and family. My cousin, Adam, came all the way from O’Fallon to see me, and I got dunked in a pool. I had a very good night’s sleep that night.
In 10 years, what do you want to be doing?
I would love to be finishing up my college baseball career and hopefully being a top prospect going into the MLB draft. I would also want to be in a huge house coaching my little sister, Tori. She’ll be 12 like me.