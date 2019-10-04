TOLONO — With less than two minutes to play in Friday night’s matchup between Monticello and Unity, the Rockets possessed little to none of two key elements.
Defensive turnovers and Hank Cain touchdown runs.
Each entity made its presence felt on the Hicks Field turf just when Unity needed it most.
Cain plunged 2 yards for a go-ahead score with 1:45 remaining, and Nate Reinhart punched the ball from an opponent’s grasp not long after as the Rockets earned a thrilling 33-28 victory over the Sages.
“Running out of years to take off my life,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said jokingly. “It means a lot (to be playoff eligible). Probably don’t appreciate something until you don’t have it.”
That, of course, refers to the Rockets (5-1, 5-1 Illini Prairie Conference) seeing their 24-year streak of suiting up past Week 9 come to an end last year.
One more triumph in the regular season’s final three weeks will guarantee that fate doesn’t befall Hamilton’s crew in 2019.
“It’s just great,” said Cain, a junior for the Rockets. “I’m glad that, after last year, we can come out here and we can change it and basically get revenge on what happened last year.”
Cain romped to 307 rushing yards on 36 carries to complement quarterback Reinhart’s 140 passing yards and three all-purpose touchdowns.
Those efforts, among others, allowed Unity to offset Monticello (4-2, 4-2) putting up 25 first-half points on a Rockets defense that had permitted just 24 points over the first five games.
“I hate being ahead at halftime and not finishing the job,” Monticello coach Cully Welter said. “We don’t usually lose if we have the lead at halftime. ... (But) I was very proud of our kids, the way we played all the way to the end.”
Nic Tackels threw for a trio of touchdowns and finished with 203 yards on 11-of-18 passing in addition to an early interception. Tackels, who also scampered for a rushing touchdown, connected with Matt Kerr on scoring tosses of 61 and 65 yards.
But Monticello’s fate was sealed when Reinhart swiped the ball from Hayden Graham, after Graham hauled in a reception, and Logan Jones recovered the ball with 23 seconds left.
“I didn’t know if we were going to get him at all,” Hamilton said. “It was pretty exciting.”