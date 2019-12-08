California dreaming: Lovie, Illini looking forward to 'great experience'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois bowl destination?
Check, Santa Clara, Calif., for the Redbox.
Opponent? Check, California, led by Justin Wilcox.
The Illini are 6-point underdogs already, though, according to BetOnline.ag, for the Dec. 30 game that kicks off at 3 p.m. at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
Goal? Check, win the game.
“In order to get get that ball rolling, we’ve got to finish up strong,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said Sunday evening at Memorial Stadium, a few hours after the 6-6 Illini found out their first bowl game destination in five years. “Big difference between 6-7 and 7-6 for us. Getting that seventh win is pretty important.”
On Sunday, Smith and his team found out mid-afternoon they are going to California for the school’s first postseason game since 2014, when Illinois lost to Louisiana Tech in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
“We’re not going to apologize for having six wins,’ Smith said. “We’re not going to apologize for being 2-4 and making a run. We’re going to be excited about where we are right now, going to a bowl game.”
Smith doesn’t think the Illini are one-hit bowl wonders. With a talented senior class returning in 2020, he expects to need another bowl press conference.
Unless he is hanging out at the Big Ten title game.
“Seriously, we want to be a bowl team every year,” Smith said. “And have our program to the point where it’s more than that. In years to come, our goal is to be Big Ten champs. And from there, everything’s in play.”
Bonus work
The Illini will have 15 bowl practices. To get ready for the Bears.
And to see who might be able to play a bigger role next season.
“Benefits of a bowl team, we get to practice more,” Smith said. “This week, we’ll start prepping for Cal.”
The Illini coaches are also hitting the road recruiting. Smith left from Sunday’s press conference to help look for the next class.
Recruiting is easier when you are in charge of a bowl team. No more questions about job status or the future of the program.
“The response we’ve gotten has changed,” Smith said. “Everybody realizes what we’ve done. So we’re excited about that.”
The team has some healing to do between now and Dec. 30. Both physically and mentally.
The Illini played the season finale against Northwestern without quarterback Brandon Peters and top receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe. Linebacker Jake Hansen, a Butkus Award, semifinalist, was out for the third consecutive game with an undisclosed injury.
“I don’t have any injury updates right now,” Smith said. “Guys are getting better. Hopefully, we’ll have as many guys as possible, ready to go.”
The team was 6-4 before dropping its last two against Iowa and Northwestern. The bowl provides a chance for a better finish.
The Illini gathered in their team room Sunday at the Smith Center to find out the next stop.
“This football team, we’ve had a lot of highs that we’re going to remember for a long period of time,” Smith said. “The anticipation was there. Word starts getting out about where we might go. You may think you know what’s in that Christmas gift and you can’t wait until Christmas to open it. That’s what we had.”
Don’t count Smith among those who think there are too many bowls.
“I think people love football,” he said. “I don’t think you can ever get too much football.
“They’re not handing bowls out. You have to qualify.”
Fun in the sun
The Illinois players like the idea of heading west. Where the temperature figures to be a few degrees warmer than, had they say, been sent to Detroit or New York.
Nice cities to be sure, but better to visit in the summer than at Christmastime.
“It’s going to be a great experience for our program,” Smith said.
Late in the season, many of the players said they didn’t care about the destination. But ...
“I kind of wanted to go to New York, because I haven’t been there,” Illini offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. “But I’ll take Cali also. I’ll take the weather.”
Junior cornerback Nate Hobbs is happy to have holiday plans.
“We’re blessed to have this opportunity,” he said. “We want to go out there and get the W.”
Hobbs has visited California before. But only for a few days at a time.
This will be his first extended stay, with the Illini set to depart Dec. 26 for the Bay Area to get in a few practices and activities before they kick off with Cal.
“I feel like this is a good choice,” Hobbs said. “Everybody’s happy with this decision.
“I don’t know what to expect. I’m just excited to be there.”
Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).