One of the favorite parts of my job is connecting with Illinois football players from the past. Either guys I covered or those who came before I arrived in 1989.
The latter list includes some powerhouse teams, none as unique as the 1983 Big Ten champions. Coached by Mike White, the squad is the only one in history that will ever beat every other team in the league. Unless, the Big Ten goes back its original number of schools. (Hint, that is never going to happen).
One of the stars of '83 team was safety Craig Swoope, who helped me the other day with comments about the late Bruce Nesbitt.
I missed Swoope's era by a few years and never had a chance to talk to him when he was in the NFL.
Now, the 59-year-old is back living in Champaign-Urbana. He has been to Illinois games since his return.
"I can't wait for the first game of the season," Swoope said.
Swoope and the rest of the '83 team will be honored at the Illinois-Toledo game on Sept. 2. Hard to believe it has been 40 years since White's guys went 9-0 in the conference.
What does Swoope think of the current team, now coached by Bret Bielema?
"I think they're headed in the right direction," he said. "Coach Bielema is doing good. I just hope they build off last year."
Swoope, of course, likes watching the guys in the secondary.
"I think they should be pretty good this year too."