I know how I voted in The Associated Press Top 25 and will unveil my ballot on Monday morning.
I have also seen one other ballot: Brett McMurphy of ActionNetwork, who posted his on social media.
McMurphy has Illinois at No. 25 on his preseason poll. I reached and out to him and asked why.
Here is good-guy McMurphy's response:
"So why did I rank Illinois No. 25? Good question. With Luke Altmyer at QB, Illinois should be able to push the ball downfield more and take more deep shots, which would open up the run game.
"Yes, they had some key losses at RB and the secondary but the defense features Johnny Newton, one of the nation’s best defensive linemen, and Keith Randolph, so the Illini should have one of the Big Ten’s best defensive lines. Losing Ryan Walters shouldn’t be overlooked but with Bret Bielema in charge and several Big Ten performers returning, the defense will be a strong point again.
"I use our Action Network power ratings as one of the components when compiling my ballot and our ratings have Illinois projected as a favorite in nine games. However, five of Illinois’ games project Illinois less than a 5-point favorite or a less than a 5-point underdog — so how they fare in those five tossup games will be huge. Last year the Illini ranked in the top three nationally in four key defensive categories and while I do expect some regression defensively, the difference at quarterback will make the offense more dangerous. Also add in the new timing rules this year and Bret will be able to shrink the game even more with a lead if he desires."
Going forward, my plan is to reach out to voters like McMurphy if and when Illinoisis on their ballots. I expect he won't be the only one to pick Illinois in the preseason.