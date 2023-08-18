Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
BTN came to Illinois football training camp Thursday. Dave Revsine, Howard Griffith and Gerry DiNardo got bonus access. They sat in a team meeting, watched more of practice than my 30 minutes.
Was I jelly? Nah.
Done this for a long time. Back in the day, I saw everything and honestly it made my job easier.
But I have accepted that the olden times are gone, reluctantly.
So, for Thursday's workout, the BTN crew served as my eyes and ears. The network does, after all, help pay the bills with the giant wad of cash it provides the Big Ten.
The announcers apparently liked what they saw.
During Thursday night's wrapup of the day in Champaign-Urbana, the three had kind words for Bret Bielema, his staff, players and program.
Toward the end of the program, Revsine asked the others: Can Illinois get to the Big Ten championship?
"The young men in that locker room and the coaches in these offices believe they should have been there last year," Griffith said. "But it was a learning experience they had to go through.
"When you look at what they have coming back, I believe they will be right in the thick of things."
Former coach DiNardo agreed.
"I think the schedule allows them to do that," DiNardo said. "They need to settle on a quarterback. The West was balanced last year, it's going to be balanced this year.
"I'd be shocked if they weren't in the hunt."