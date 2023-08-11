Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Coming off an eight-win season with high hopes for more success, the Illinois football team will have a handful of its players in contention for national honors.
The defensive line, offensive line and backfield are already in the trophy mix.
But the school that produced the greatest linebacker in football history. doesn't have a candidate for the Butkus Award. At least, not yet.
Fifty-one players were named to the watch list this week, including 12 from the Big Ten. Illinois will see one of the players on the watch list in the opening week. Toledo's Dallas Gant made the cut for his hometown Rockets, who visit Memorial Stadium on Sept. 2.
Why a 51-player watch list? To pay tribute to the number worn by the great Dick Butkus with the Chicago Bears. Of course, he wore 50 at Illinois, which you know if you walk past the cool statue outside the Smith Center.
Worth noting, the Butkus Award is being updated with a new design by George Lundeen, who sculpted the Butkus and Red Grange staues. More Illinois ties to all things linebackerish.
Illinois has won the trophy twice, with Athletic Hall of Famers Dana Howard and Kevin Hardy getting the call in 1994 and '95. That's coming up on 30 years.
Illinois hasn't had an All-American linebacker since Champaign's J Leman in 2007.
The best bet for the Illini this year for linebacker honors is senior Tarique Barnes, who was sixth on the team in tackles in '22. Barnes considered an early move to the NFL, but decided to come back for a final seaon. Good call.